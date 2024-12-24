AC cars expands Cobra GT range with new engine, gearbox options

AC Cars this week announced the addition of a new engine option for its Cobra GT Roadster and GT Coupe models, broadening the lineup for 2026.

The upcoming 2.0l four-cylinder engine will join the existing naturally aspirated and supercharged V8 variants. This new powertrain is part of the company's effort to offer an alternative entry point to its sports car range.

The new models will retain the aluminium chassis, carbon fibre bodywork and interior design of the current V8 cars. AC Cars said it is collaborating with a global powertrain specialist to develop the engine, ensuring it aligns with the performance characteristics of the GT platform.

The engine will be available in two configurations, with power output expected to reach up to 290kW. Full specifications and production outputs are scheduled for release in spring 2025.

The lighter engine will bring weight-saving advantages, further enhanced by additional carbon fibre components in the chassis. AC Cars has also revealed plans to introduce a dual-clutch transmission option, complementing the performance focus of the new powertrain. This gearbox will be offered alongside the current six-speed manual transmission.

Pricing for the new Cobra GT models is projected to start at £235,000 (R5.47m), with final specifications to be confirmed closer to their launch.

Further details can be found on the AC Cars website.