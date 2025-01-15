New Models

Facelifted Toyota Corolla Cross revealed in SA

Mechanically unchanged, the country’s best selling SUV gets styling and equipment updates

15 January 2025 - 10:00 By Denis Droppa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The exterior refresh includes a new front bumper and restyled honeycomb grille. The pictured Desert Gold is a new colour option.
The exterior refresh includes a new front bumper and restyled honeycomb grille. The pictured Desert Gold is a new colour option.
Image: Supplied

In the first major update since its South African launch in November 2021, the Toyota Corolla Cross is being refreshed with a facelift and interior tweaks.

The popular SUV, voted the 2022 South African Car of the Year, has been a sales hit for Toyota and is the brand’s second most popular car after the Hilux bakkie. The locally-built car is the country’s best selling SUV and found 21,861 new owners in 2024, nearly twice as many as the 12,646 units of its nearest competitor, the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro.

For 2025 the Corolla Cross is mechanically unchanged and retains the choice of 1.8l petrol and 1.8l hybrid models, all with CVT gearboxes and front wheel drive. As before, it is available in four equipment levels: Xi, XS, XR and GR-Sport.

The exterior refresh includes a new front bumper and restyled honeycomb grille, LED headlamps with sequential indicators, a colour-coded plastic rear skidplate, and a choice of two new colours: Oxide Bronze and the pictured Desert Gold.

The Xi and XS models ride on 17” alloy wheels, with XR and GR-Sport models wearing 18” hoops.

The GR Sport model is further spruced up with black garnishes on the roof, wheels and grille, and more styling pizzazz in the interior.

All versions come with ABS brakes, stability control, cruise control and brake assist, with the higher models also getting a blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, auto high beam and lane keeping assist.

A powered tailgate has a below-bumper kick sensor for handsfree opening.
A powered tailgate has a below-bumper kick sensor for handsfree opening.
Image: Supplied

All models have three USB-C ports and Apple CarPlay and Android auto connectivity,  the latter via cable in the cheaper models and wirelessly in the upper grades. A new 12.3” digital driver display is available with the XR and GR-S grades.

A powered tailgate has a below-bumper kick sensor for handsfree opening. A Panoramic View monitor provides a 360 degree top-down view of the vehicle, and an electronic handbrake replaces the foot brake. There are rear aircon ducts on selected models.

TimesLIVE is attending the media launch of the updated Corolla Cross next week, where more details will be revealed.

Prices, which include a three-year/100,000km warranty and six services/90,000km service plan, are:

Corolla Cross 1.8 Xi - R414,800

Corolla Cross 1.8 XS - R452,200

Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV XS - R494,400

Corolla Cross 1.8 XR - R501,500

Corolla Cross 1.8 GR-S - R518,200

Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV XR - R545,200

Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV GR-S - R561,700

These are South Africa’s best selling cars

Though overall new vehicle sales in South Africa declined 3% in 2024, the market continued its late-year surge in December.
Motoring
22 hours ago

Toyota reportedly plans a mini Fortuner

The compact SUV is to be built in India and will have rugged styling
Motoring
1 week ago

Toyota South Africa boosts local manufacturing with R1.1bn investment

The joint venture will boost parts manufacturing and create about 250 new jobs
Lifestyle
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Facelifted Toyota Corolla Cross revealed in SA New Models
  2. Aston Martin Vantage Roadster launched with world’s fastest automatic roof New Models
  3. Sergio Perez enjoys time off from hectic F1 schedule as he mulls future Motorsport
  4. Al Rajhi commands Dakar 2025 lead after Lategan’s stage 9 setback Motorsport
  5. SA's Kelvin van der Linde to pair up with Valentino Rossi for Le Mans Motorsport

Latest Videos

Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for EC Judge President Mbenenge Day 3 | 15 ...
LIVE: SpaceX rocket launch with two moon landers | REUTERS