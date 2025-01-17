New Models

BIKING

GWM launches 8-cylinder Souo S2000 as its first motorcycle

The mega-sized luxury tourer comes with intelligent cruise control and an automatic parking function

17 January 2025 - 10:52
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Souo S2000 is a mega-luxury tourer competing against the Honda Gold Wing.
The Souo S2000 is a mega-luxury tourer competing against the Honda Gold Wing.
Image: Supplied

Chinese carmaker GWM, which already has several car marques including Ora, Haval, Wey and Tank, has branched out into motorcycles.

The first machine from the company’s new bike brand Souo is quite a spectacle. The mega-sized S2000 luxury tourer has been launched as a rival to the Honda Gold Wing and is powered by the world’s only horizontally opposed eight-cylinder engine.

The in-house developed 2,000cc engine is paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission with power sent to the wheel via shaft drive. The enormous long-distance tourer features a three-tier double wishbone front suspension that GWM says is a world first.

The S2000 comes in two versions: the ST, with a pair of 27l side cases but no top box, and the fully dressed GL with an armchair-style pillion seat and a 63l top case.

The gargantuan two-wheeler has a length of 2,267mm but a low 740mm seat height makes it accessible to shorter riders. The 450kg bike also comes with an automatic parking function and a walking speed mode.

The bike has the world’s only 2,000cc eight-cylinder engine.
The bike has the world’s only 2,000cc eight-cylinder engine.
Image: Supplied

In comfort, the S2000 pulls out all the stops with a couch-like seat, electrically adjustable windshield, heated seats and an eight-speaker 360W audio system. Intelligent cruise control and a 12.3" LCD instrument panel also come standard.

In safety, the bike has ABS brakes, stability control, rear warning system and blind spot monitoring.

There are no plans to bring the Souo S2000 to South Africa.

The privately owned Chinese camaker is on a roll, selling 1.23-million cars in 2024 which included a 43.4% rise in overseas sales to a record 453,141 units. GWM is the world’s 21st largest carmaker by market capitalisation.

READ MORE:

Brad Binder’s future uncertain as debt-ridden KTM mulls MotoGP exit

South African rider Brad Binder’s MotoGP future with KTM looks uncertain with his team reportedly set to quit the sport after 2025 to prevent ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

REVIEW | Faster, lighter BMW R 1300 GS remains a winning all-rounder

A 12kg reduction in weight and a new chassis improve the German icon’s ride and handling.
Motoring
5 months ago

REVIEW | The Honda CB 500X is an affordable, capable adventure tourer

Honda SA recently launched the CB 500X motorcycle as a more affordable alternative in its adventure touring line-up.
Motoring
11 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. GAC defends resale value concerns after price cuts news
  2. Mazda to launch four new cars in Mzansi New Models
  3. Ford celebrates podium finish at 2025 Dakar Rally Motorsport
  4. Al Rajhi reclaims Dakar lead from Lategan ahead of final stage Motorsport
  5. Al-Rajhi triumphs in Dakar 2025 ahead of Lategan Motorsport

Latest Videos

Alleged ringleaders arrested during gruelling rescue mission at Stillfontein ...
joybells GB Yaze songbook launch Masixhobe