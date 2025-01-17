Another car to get hybrid power will be the CX-80 premium SUV with six or seven seats, which will be a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) pairing a 2.5l petrol engine with an electric motor and an all-electric range of up to 60km.
The five-seater CX-60 PHEV will have the same powertrain.
The Mazda 6e is an electric car that made its world premiere at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show on January 10, produced by Mazda through its joint venture with China’s Changan Mazda. The attractive coupe-like D-segment sedan is offered in Europe with a choice of 190kW with a 480km range, or a 180kW variant with a 552km range.
“Mazda SA is here to stay with a bright future ahead,” said Bonite van der Merwe, head of finance. “We've strategically partnered with new suppliers, relocated to modern premises with extended leases.”
The company says it is evolving its dealer network to bring Mazda closer to its target market. There are 33 dealerships but Mazda wouldn’t confirm how many are planned for the future.
“We are in progress of several discussions that are yet to be confirmed and again we will share the details closer to the time of implementation,” said Da Costa.
Henry Gerber, head of customer service, said Mazda SA will introduce a courtesy vehicle experience that ensures uninterrupted mobility for customers during vehicle servicing or repairs. The company offers a five-year unlimited kilometre warranty and service plan on its vehicles.
Mazda to launch four new cars in Mzansi
Mazda South Africa has scotched rumours it may quit the country and says it is considering four new models for local launch: the CX-80 premium seven-seater PHEV, the new CX-5, the electrically powered Mazda 6e and the CX-60 PHEV.
Deolinda Da Costa, marketing head of Mazda SA, told TimesLIVE she was unable to confirm the exact launch dates but would share further details and pricing closer to the time.
Mazda’s sales have declined in recent years in response to it positioning itself as a more premium brand in a price-sensitive market that is being inundated with a raft of more affordable Chinese newcomers. In March 2024 Mazda SA discontinued the BT-50 one-tonner bakkie due to poor sales, and sales of once-popular models like the CX-5 have also slowed.
In May 2023 Mazda launched the CX-60 midsize SUV model range in South Africa and last year bolstered the line-up with a flagship 3.3l diesel hybrid Takumi version. At R1,074,400 it is the most expensive model from the brand to date and uptake has been slow.
Mazda is hoping the introduction of new models will reignite interest in the Japanese brand, particularly with the new-generation CX-5 SUV to replace the company’s most popular model. The vehicle has not been unveiled yet and not much information is available except that it will have a hybrid drivetrain.
