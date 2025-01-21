It further features a full set of Kamm aluminium steel lookalike wheels, Cibie spot lights, a Kamm carbon roof rack and a special Kamm surfboard. The interior also comes with a host of discretely fitted standard features, including a high-quality sound system.
How much will it set you back? As is, this 912c Targa is available at €395,000 (R7,612,601) with delivery available to anywhere in the world. However, if you would prefer to craft your own, Kamm confirmed 2025 build slots for both 912c models are still available.
New Kamm 912c Targa brings lightweight driving thrills
Image: Supplied
Hungary's Kamm Manufaktur has shown off its new Porsche 912c Targa restomod.
Similar to 2023's semi-carbon 912c coupé, this hair-ruffling sportster uses a reinforced steel body shell dressed in carbon fibre panels. This strong yet incredibly lightweight material has also been used to fashion the car's rollover hoop, seat backs and side mirrors.
Complemented by scratch-proof Lexan polycarbonate windows, Kamm claims the 912c Targa tips the scales at less than 800kg, which in 2025 is one impressive achievement.
Image: Supplied
Power is provided by an original Porsche four-cylinder air-cooled boxer engine with its displacement increased from 1.6l to 2.0l. Meshed to a five-speed 901 dog-leg transmission with three choices of gearing (short, long or touring ratios), this characterful unit produces 138kW and 205Nm of torque, with a substantial 170Nm available from as low as 2,000rpm.
Other tasty additions include a beefy Porsche hydraulic racing clutch and a mechanical ZF limited-slip differential. An FIA specification roll-cage can also be fitted.
Image: Supplied
Stellar handling comes courtesy a TracTive semi-active front/rear coilover suspension, while ample stopping power in ensured by a Brembo brake package with ventilated discs.
As with all Kamm models, every 912c Targa will be built to the owner's specification, with unlimited paint and interior options and a number of technical specification and styling options to choose from. The vehicle you see here is a special one-off launch edition sporting Tangerine paintwork with a tobacco leather interior and Porsche Pasha inserts.
Image: Supplied
