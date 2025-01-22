New Models

Land Rover Defender gets upgraded diesel engine and interior options

22 January 2025 - 09:26 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The new 3.0l six-cylinder twin-turbocharged diesel motor delivers 257kW, an increase of 36kW over its predecessor.
The new 3.0l six-cylinder twin-turbocharged diesel motor delivers 257kW, an increase of 36kW over its predecessor.
Image: Supplied

Land Rover on Wednesday announced its Defender range has been updated with the addition of a potent new D350 diesel engine, replacing the outgoing D300. The new 3.0l six-cylinder twin-turbocharged diesel motor delivers 257kW, an increase of 36kW over its predecessor. Torque has also increased by 50Nm, reaching a peak of 700Nm.

In addition to the engine upgrade, Land Rover confirmed the Defender 130 now offers an optional Captain Chairs pack for the second row. This configuration features individual chairs separated by a central aisle, allowing easier access to the third row. The second-row seats include heating and cooling functions for added comfort on longer road trips. 

The Defender 130 now offers an optional Captain Chairs pack for the second row.
The Defender 130 now offers an optional Captain Chairs pack for the second row.
Image: Supplied

Another new option across all Defender body styles is the Signature Interior Pack.

Standard on Defender X and V8 models and optional for Dynamic HSE, it provides upgraded seating and trim materials. Front-row seats are 14-way adjustable with heating, cooling and memory functions, while second-row climate seats and third-row heated seats are also included. Exclusive upholstery options such as Windsor Leather, Kvadrat and new Ultrafabrics, available in various colour combinations, enhance the cabin's feel.

The updated Land Rover Defender is now available to order at dealerships. 

MORE:

New Kamm 912c Targa brings lightweight driving thrills

Similar to 2023's celebrated 912c coupé, this hair-ruffling sportster utilises a reinforced steel body shell dressed in carbon fibre panels.
Motoring
1 day ago

Mazda to launch four new cars in Mzansi

Mazda is hoping the introduction of new models will re-ignite interest in the Japanese brand, particularly with the new-generation CX-5 SUV to ...
Motoring
5 days ago

GWM launches 8-cylinder Souo S2000 as its first motorcycle

The mega-sized luxury tourer comes with intelligent cruise control and an automatic parking function
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lewis Hamilton takes the wheel for Ferrari in track debut at Maranello Motorsport
  2. Volkswagen seeks new era in Germany with old methods news
  3. REVIEW | A month with the Lexus NX 450h+ F Sport Motoring
  4. Al Rajhi and Lategan lead Toyota to Dakar Rally 1-2 finish Motorsport
  5. Land Rover Defender gets upgraded diesel engine and interior options New Models

Latest Videos

EXPLAINED: Saleng's Situation At Orlando Pirates | EPS 156
Lukashenko Says Trump's Executive Orders Show 'Serious Instability' ...