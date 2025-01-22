Another new option across all Defender body styles is the Signature Interior Pack.
Standard on Defender X and V8 models and optional for Dynamic HSE, it provides upgraded seating and trim materials. Front-row seats are 14-way adjustable with heating, cooling and memory functions, while second-row climate seats and third-row heated seats are also included. Exclusive upholstery options such as Windsor Leather, Kvadrat and new Ultrafabrics, available in various colour combinations, enhance the cabin's feel.
The updated Land Rover Defender is now available to order at dealerships.
Land Rover Defender gets upgraded diesel engine and interior options
Image: Supplied
Land Rover on Wednesday announced its Defender range has been updated with the addition of a potent new D350 diesel engine, replacing the outgoing D300. The new 3.0l six-cylinder twin-turbocharged diesel motor delivers 257kW, an increase of 36kW over its predecessor. Torque has also increased by 50Nm, reaching a peak of 700Nm.
In addition to the engine upgrade, Land Rover confirmed the Defender 130 now offers an optional Captain Chairs pack for the second row. This configuration features individual chairs separated by a central aisle, allowing easier access to the third row. The second-row seats include heating and cooling functions for added comfort on longer road trips.
Image: Supplied
Another new option across all Defender body styles is the Signature Interior Pack.
Standard on Defender X and V8 models and optional for Dynamic HSE, it provides upgraded seating and trim materials. Front-row seats are 14-way adjustable with heating, cooling and memory functions, while second-row climate seats and third-row heated seats are also included. Exclusive upholstery options such as Windsor Leather, Kvadrat and new Ultrafabrics, available in various colour combinations, enhance the cabin's feel.
The updated Land Rover Defender is now available to order at dealerships.
MORE:
New Kamm 912c Targa brings lightweight driving thrills
Mazda to launch four new cars in Mzansi
GWM launches 8-cylinder Souo S2000 as its first motorcycle
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos