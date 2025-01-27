Mitsubishi Outlander Sport local pricing and specs revealed

The new Mitsubishi Outlander Sport has arrived in South Africa. Replacing the Mitsubishi ASX, this B-segment crossover aims to poach sales away from rivals such as the Toyota Urban Cruiser, Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos and Chery Tiggo Pro 4.

Manufactured in Indonesia and known as the Xforce in other markets, the Outlander Sport measures 4,390mm in length (with a wheelbase of 2,650mm), 1,830mm in width and 1,660mm in height. Ground clearance is 193mm; enough for taming Mzansi's choppy rural back roads. Its exterior design is striking and features the firm's 'Dynamic Shield' face consisting of a three-dimensional radiator grille flanked by distinctive L-shaped LED daytime running lights. The latter intersect with slotted accents to emit light in a T-shape.