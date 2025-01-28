New Models

All-electric Volvo EX90 launching in SA soon

28 January 2025 - 13:11 By Motoring Staff
Two electric motors have a combined output of 380kW and 910Nm.
Image: Supplied

Volvo Car SA on Tuesday confirmed its electric EX90 will join its local model line-up in the first half of 2025. 

Built on the Swedish marque’s advanced SPA2 architecture, the luxury SUV is fitted with a 111kWh battery pack offering a maximum claimed driving range of up to 751km on a single charge. When plugged into a 250kW DC fast charger it can be recharged from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes. 

In flagship Twin Motor Performance guise, the EX90 delivers a combined output of 380kW and 910Nm of torque. According to Volvo, this sees it sprint from 0-100km/h in a claimed 4.9 seconds. As with all Volvo products, maximum speed is capped at 180km/h. 

Interior design is Scandinavian and mixes light-hued wood and upholstery.
Image: Supplied

Crafted from sustainable materials, the vehicle’s luxurious and spacious — it can seat up to seven adults with ease — interior is loaded with features including a digital instrument cluster, 14.5” touchscreen infotainment system with integrated Google apps and services, 25-speaker Bowers and Wilkins audio system, panoramic glass sunroof and Volvo’s digital key technology that lets your smartphone serve as your car key.

Also present is the carmaker's latest “invisible safety shield” consisting of advanced sensing technology, including cameras, radars and lidar, to protect vehicle occupants and other road users. The components are seamlessly integrated with the EX90’s cutting-edge vehicle computers, powered by Volvo’s proprietary software and Nvidia Drive.

Local pricing and specifications for the EX90 line-up will be announced closer to launch. Read TimesLIVE Motoring reporter Ziphorah Masethe's first driving impressions here.

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport local pricing and specs revealed

Replacing the Mitsubishi ASX, this B-segment crossover aims to poach sales away from rivals such as the Toyota Urban Cruiser, Suzuki Vitara Brezza, ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Audi kicks up a snowstorm with new Q6 e-tron off-road concept

Audi has presented a rugged, go-anywhere version of its electric Q6 E-tron Sportback.
Motoring
1 day ago

New Toyota Corolla Cross pricing and specs

Toyota South Africa has given its popular (more than 22,000 units were sold in 2024) Corolla Cross a facelift with revised exterior styling and a ...
Motoring
5 days ago
