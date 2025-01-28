New Models

Nikkei: Honda aims to introduce sub-$30K EV in North America

28 January 2025 - 12:33 By Reuters
Honda plans to launch a small electric vehicle priced below $30,000 in North America by as early as 2026.
Honda plans to launch a small electric vehicle priced below $30,000 in North America by as early as 2026.
Image: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Honda plans to launch a small electric vehicle priced below $30,000 (R561,385) in North America by as early as 2026, the Nikkei newspaper said on Tuesday, as it plays catch-up in the battery-powered car market.

The Japanese carmaker will produce the low cost model locally, the Nikkei said, adding it will roll it out as part of its upcoming "Honda 0 Series" EV lineup.

Honda has previously said the series will be launched globally, starting in the North American market. A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a comment request.

Japan's second-biggest automaker has been slow to step up sales of battery-powered vehicles, lagging behind US, European and Chinese rivals including Tesla, Volkswagen and BYD.

The company is striving to have battery-powered and fuel-cell vehicles make up all of its new car sales by 2040.

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport local pricing and specs revealed

Replacing the Mitsubishi ASX, this B-segment crossover aims to poach sales away from rivals such as the Toyota Urban Cruiser, Suzuki Vitara Brezza, ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Audi kicks up a snowstorm with new Q6 e-tron off-road concept

Audi has presented a rugged, go-anywhere version of its electric Q6 E-tron Sportback.
Motoring
1 day ago

FIRST DRIVE | Updated Toyota Corolla Cross

South Africa's best-selling SUV is upgraded with gadgets to take on the growing competition from cut-priced Chinese rivals
Motoring
4 days ago
