Honda plans to launch a small electric vehicle priced below $30,000 (R561,385) in North America by as early as 2026, the Nikkei newspaper said on Tuesday, as it plays catch-up in the battery-powered car market.
The Japanese carmaker will produce the low cost model locally, the Nikkei said, adding it will roll it out as part of its upcoming "Honda 0 Series" EV lineup.
Honda has previously said the series will be launched globally, starting in the North American market. A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a comment request.
Japan's second-biggest automaker has been slow to step up sales of battery-powered vehicles, lagging behind US, European and Chinese rivals including Tesla, Volkswagen and BYD.
The company is striving to have battery-powered and fuel-cell vehicles make up all of its new car sales by 2040.
Nikkei: Honda aims to introduce sub-$30K EV in North America
Image: Brandon Bell/Getty Images
