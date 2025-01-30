Completing this race car for the road look is a red-lipped rear roof spoiler, an exhaust system with titanium rear silencers and tailpipes in matt black, CFRP rear diffuser and forged M light-alloy wheels in an exclusive double spoke design with a matt gold bronze or matt black finish. Measuring 19" in diameter at the front axle and 20" at the rear, the wheels are fitted as standard with track tyres (275/35 front, 285/30 rear). Customers can as a no cost option also specify a stickier set of sport tyres or more aggressive track tyres.
Dive inside the cabin — a black and red cocoon of leather, Alcantara and numerous CS badges — and you'll discover more evidence of weight-shedding in the form of M Carbon bucket seats, CFRP steering wheel shift paddles, interior trim strips and centre console.
BMW M3 CS Touring offers more power, (slightly) less weight
Image: Supplied
Fans of high-performance estates will be licking their lips at the sight of the new BMW M3 CS Touring: a lighter, more potent version of the standard car launched locally in 2024.
Standing for “Competition Sport”, the M3 CS Touring differentiates itself with a carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) bonnet with exposed elements and a bespoke kidney grille featuring red detailing and optimised geometry for increased air flow. Further cosmetic upgrades over the regular M3 Touring include yellow LED daytime running lights, a roof finished in high-gloss black paint and CFRP air inlets, front splitter and side mirror caps.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
In the end the M3 CS Touring sheds 15kg to tip the scales at 1,850kg. Not quite what you'd call lightweight but still a full 625kg less than its bigger brother, the M5 Touring.
Straight-line performance is impressive, thanks to the fitment of an uprated 3l twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine putting out 405kW (15kW more than the standard M3 Touring) and an unchanged 650Nm of torque. Distributed to all four wheels via an M xDrive system and eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, BMW claims the M3 CS Touring romps from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds and tops out at 300km/h.
To handle this increase in power, BMW equipped the chassis of the M3 CS Touring with model-specific adaptive M suspension. The DSC system and M Dynamic Mode have been optimised for the specific demands of dynamically committed circuit driving. The car's M Servotronic steering and integrated braking system have also been subject to a remap. M Compound brakes are fitted as standard, but customers have the option of fitting the more aggressive M Carbon ceramic brake package with calipers in red or matt gold.
Set to be built in limited numbers, deliveries of the new BMW M3 CS Touring are to begin in Europe, Australia, Japan and South Korea in March 2025. BMW South Africa confirmed it will reach our shores in the first quarter of 2026.
