New Models

DSFK K01S bakkie and C35 panel van launched in SA

03 February 2025 - 11:42 By Motoring Staff
The new DFSK C35 panel van (left) and K01S bakkie (right).
Image: Supplied

DSFK has launched two new rugged commercial vehicles to the South African market. 

Going up against the Suzuki Super Carry, the compact yet utilitarian K01S bakkie is aimed at tradesmen, small business owners and anyone in need of a reliable workhorse. It is powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine sending 65kW/115Nm of torque to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. Sipping a claimed 7.1l/100km across the combined cycle, this gives the K01S bakkie a range of 563km on its 40l tank. 

Built on a solid ladder type chassis, the K01S bakkie sports MacPherson independent front suspension and heavy-duty MacPherson five-leaf rear springs. According to DSFK, its load bed is 2,700mm long, 1,140mm wide and 370mm deep with a carrying capacity of 985kg. Electric power steering is fitted as standard. 

Offering seating for two, the no-thrills interior of the K01S bakkie comes equipped with a ventilation system (no air conditioning though), a basic radio and electric windows. 

Priced from R189,900, the K01S bakkie comes with a comprehensive one-year/30,000km warranty. DSFK said extended warranty options are available. 

Those seeking the safety and security of an enclosed cargo carrier can opt for the Chinese carmaker's C35 panel van. Accessible via two sliding side doors and a single rear boot door, customers can look forward to a generously sized cargo area measuring 5.1m³. 

Power comes courtesy of a fuel-injected and naturally-aspirated 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine producing 85kW and 148Nm of torque. As with the K01S bakkie, this is sent to the rear axle through a five-speed manual transmission. Claimed fuel consumption comes in at 7.2l/100km, giving the C35 panel van a maximum driving range of 763km on a 55l tank. 

Standard features include automatic headlamps, a ventilation system (again, with no air conditioning), a more feature-rich audio system, tachometer and electric power steering.

The C35 panel van is priced from R265,000. A comprehensive one-year/30,000km warranty is included as standard with extended warranty available as an option.

