New Models

Volkswagen expands T-Cross range with two new models

06 February 2025 - 10:27 By Motoring Reporter
The new T-Cross base models start at R400,700, undercutting the T-Cross Life by R61,500.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen South Africa has added two new entry-level derivatives to its T-Cross range. 

Slotting in beneath the T-Cross Life, the T-Cross base model comes equipped with a 1.0l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 70kW and 175Nm of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via a simple five-speed manual transmission. Volkswagen claims the T-Cross base will sprint from 0-100km/h in 11.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 180km/h. Fuel consumption across the combined cycle is a frugal 5.9l/100km. 

Standard features include an eight-inch infotainment system with app connect, two USB ports, a multifunction steering wheel, central locking, childproof locks on rear doors, cloth seat upholstery, air conditioning, hill assist, 16-inch wheels and tyre pressure monitoring.

Those seeking the convenience of an automatic can alternatively opt for the T-Cross base model with a seven-speed DSG transmission. It comes bolted to a slightly more powerful engine (85kW and 200Nm of torque) and offers sprightlier performance: 0-100km/h in 10.2 seconds and a top speed of 193km/h. Fuel consumption measures in at 5.6l/100km 

Features fitted as standard include LED headlamps and daytime running lights, LED taillights, front passenger airbag deactivation, power-adjustable/heated side mirrors, park distance control, electronic stability control and a driver attention/drowsiness monitor.

Pricing:

  • T-Cross 1.0 TSI 70kW Base: R400,700
  • T-Cross 1.0 85kW Base DSG: R418,200

Pricing includes a three-year/120,000km warranty and three-year/45,000km service plan.

