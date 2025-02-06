New Models

Volkswagen is asking you to name its new small SUV

06 February 2025 - 08:22
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A teaser picture of the new VW Tera to be launched in Brazil next month.
A teaser picture of the new VW Tera to be launched in Brazil next month.
Image: Carros.ig.com

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) will hold a public competition to find a name for its new compact SUV to be built and sold in South Africa from 2027.

There are four “African” names mooted for the vehicle and a campaign will be launched in March calling on the public to choose one, said VWGA MD Martina Biene at the company’s media event in Kariega this week.

VW announced a year ago that a new Polo-based crossover would be built at its Kariega plant in a R4bn investment. The vehicle will slot under the imported T-Cross as VW’s smallest and most affordable SUV and will be built alongside the Polo and Polo Vivo.

The new car will next month have its global debut in Brazil where it will be called the Tera, but a different moniker will be chosen for South Africa, confirmed Biene. Though all VW’s existing SUVs and crossovers start with the letter “T” (including Tiguan, Taigo and Touareg), that will not necessarily be the case for the new car, she said.

Not much is known about the vehicle except that it is based on the Polo hatchback and will compete in the budget SUV segment against rivals such as the Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue and Toyota Starlet Cross.

More technical details will be revealed when the Tera is unveiled in Brazil next month.

READ MORE:

Audi announces revision of its model naming strategy

The previous distinction between electric vehicles and models with combustion engines according to their number no longer applies.
Motoring
2 days ago

DSFK K01S bakkie and C35 panel van launched in South Africa

DSFK has launched two new rugged commercial vehicles to the South African market.
Motoring
3 days ago

BMW M3 CS Touring offers more power, (slightly) less weight

Fans of high-performance estates will be licking their lips at the sight of the new BMW M3 CS Touring: a lighter, more potent version of the standard ...
Motoring
1 week ago

All-electric Volvo EX90 launching in SA soon

Volvo Car SA on Tuesday confirmed its electric EX90 will join its local model lineup in the first half of 2025.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. These are all the new VW models coming to SA in 2025 Motoring
  2. Wanatu suspends its services due to impounding of vehicles South Africa
  3. Volkswagen is asking you to name its new small SUV New Models
  4. REVIEW | The Ford Territory copes well outside its comfort zone Reviews
  5. What you'll pay for the more affordable VW Golf 1.4 TSI in SA New Models

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Inside the harsh reality immigrants often face
Chapa Payments: Simplifying Transactions and Capturing East Africa’s Market