What you'll pay for the more affordable VW Golf 1.4 TSI in SA

Volkswagen South Africa has added a more attainable Golf variant to its local line-up.
Undercutting its GTI (R836,700) and R (R996,700) stablemates, the new Golf 1.4 TSI is powered by a 1.4l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 110kW and 250Nm of torque. This is delivered to the front axle via an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission.
The Golf 1.4 TSI is available in four key derivatives, starting with the entry-level Life model. Riding on 16-inch Norfolk alloy wheels it comes standard with Eco LED headlights, cruise control, 12.9-inch infotainment system with wireless app connect, a six-speaker audio system, 10-colour ambient lighting dashboard and a 10-inch digital instrument cluster.
Next up is the The Life+, which adds VW's Driver Profile Selection system, a reverse camera, 30 colour ambient lighting and Art-velours sports comfort seats package.
Rolling on 17-inch Coventry alloy wheels, the R-Line model revs increases the standard features list with additions such as a heated multifunction steering wheel with shifting paddles, progressive steering with sports suspension, three-zone automatic climate control with allergen filter and rear vents, keyless entry, R-Line seats with integrated headrests, park assist with park distance control, front/rear R-Line bumpers and LED plus headlamps.
The flagship R-Line+ receives IQ Matrix LED headlights with an illuminated VW front logo, a power adjustable driver seat, active high beams, heated/cooling front seats, Vienna leather seats with R-Line logo in front, stainless steel pedals and 18-inch Leeds alloy wheels.
Pricing for the new Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI model range:
- Life: R580,900
- Life+: R604,500
- R-line: R660,000
- R-line+: R688,100
Image: Supplied
