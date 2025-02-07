The Crafter offers maximum flexibility with three vehicle lengths — 5.9m, 6.84m and 7.39m — and three roof heights for panel van variants: 2.35m, 2.59m and 2.79m.
Local launch of new VW Crafter is imminent
Volkswagen confirmed on Friday it will launch the new Crafter in the first half of 2025.
Built for serious cargo-carrying duties, it comes standard with a host of features including a digital instrument cluster, new 10.3" touchscreen infotainment system with an updated graphical interface and improved menu navigation, multifunction steering wheel, keyless start, electromechanical parking brake with hill-hold function, manual air conditioning, inductive charging and acoustic front/rear park distance control.
The Crafter offers maximum flexibility with three vehicle lengths — 5.9m, 6.84m and 7.39m — and three roof heights for panel van variants: 2.35m, 2.59m and 2.79m.
Unlike its predecessor, it is available with front- or rear-wheel drive, a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive.
Its gross vehicle weight ranges from 3.5 tonnes to five tonnes, with multiple configurations available. In terms of payload capacity, the Crafter offers up to 17.5m³ of cargo volume and a maximum cargo height of 2,096mm.
Volkswagen said the line-up will feature new 2l four-cylinder turbodiesel (TDI) engines with outputs of 103kW, 120kW and 130kW.
Final local pricing and specifications will be announced closer to the vehicle's launch date.
