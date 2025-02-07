New Models

Local launch of new VW Crafter is imminent

07 February 2025 - 15:43 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Crafter offers maximum flexibility with three vehicle lengths — 5.9m, 6.84m and 7.39m — and three roof heights for panel van variants: 2.35m, 2.59m, and 2.79m.
The Crafter offers maximum flexibility with three vehicle lengths — 5.9m, 6.84m and 7.39m — and three roof heights for panel van variants: 2.35m, 2.59m, and 2.79m.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen confirmed on Friday it will launch the new Crafter in the first half of 2025.

Built for serious cargo-carrying duties, it comes standard with a host of features including a digital instrument cluster, new 10.3" touchscreen infotainment system with an updated graphical interface and improved menu navigation, multifunction steering wheel, keyless start, electromechanical parking brake with hill-hold function, manual air conditioning, inductive charging and acoustic front/rear park distance control.

The Crafter offers up to 17.5m³ of cargo volume and a maximum cargo height of 2,096 mm.
The Crafter offers up to 17.5m³ of cargo volume and a maximum cargo height of 2,096 mm.
Image: Supplied

The Crafter offers maximum flexibility with three vehicle lengths — 5.9m, 6.84m and 7.39m — and three roof heights for panel van variants: 2.35m, 2.59m and 2.79m.

Unlike its predecessor, it is available with front- or rear-wheel drive, a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive.

Its gross vehicle weight ranges from 3.5 tonnes to five tonnes, with multiple configurations available. In terms of payload capacity, the Crafter offers up to 17.5m³ of cargo volume and a maximum cargo height of 2,096mm.

Volkswagen said the line-up will feature new 2l four-cylinder turbodiesel (TDI) engines with outputs of 103kW, 120kW and 130kW.

Redesigned interior is loaded with enhanced features and tech.
Redesigned interior is loaded with enhanced features and tech.
Image: Supplied

Final local pricing and specifications will be announced closer to the vehicle's launch date.

READ MORE:

Volkswagen Transporter to launch locally in second half of 2025

Sharing its rugged underpinnings with the current-generation Ford Transit and Tourneo, customers will be able to choose between five different ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Volkswagen expands T-Cross range with two new models

Volkswagen South Africa has added two new entry-level derivatives to its T-Cross range.
Motoring
1 day ago

Volkswagen is asking you to name its new small SUV

Volkswagen Group Africa will hold a public competition to find a name for its new compact SUV to be built and sold in South Africa from 2027.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Isuzu MU-X will come to South Africa in 2025 New Models
  2. All the cars being discontinued from the SA market in 2025 Features
  3. Porsche shares drop as new model costs threaten 2025 margins news
  4. Tesla’s China-made EV sales drop 11.5% year-on-year in January news
  5. Local launch of new VW Crafter is imminent New Models

Latest Videos

Congo hospital bears the scars of clashes between rebels, army | REUTERS
CCTV of AKA's final happy moments with friends before shooting