New Isuzu MU-X will come to South Africa in 2025

Isuzu Motors has confirmed the facelifted MU-X will be launched in South Africa in 2025 after the vehicles were spotted testing on local roads.
The seven-seater SUV was launched last year with a cosmetic update in Thailand, the country from which the MU-X is imported to South Africa.
The large SUV sports more aggressive styling with a new black honeycomb grille, reshaped headlamps, a revised bumper and restyled tail lamps connected by a black strip.
In Thailand the latest MU-X is powered by a choice of two turbo diesel engines: the flagship powerplant is the familiar four-cylinder 3l unit with outputs of 140kW and 450Nm, which will continue to be offered in South Africa in the facelifted vehicle. The other is a four-cylinder 2.2l unit with 120kW and 400Nm, but this won’t be offered in South Africa. Locally, the cheaper MU-X will continue to use the 110kW/350Nm 1.9l four cylinder engine, according to Isuzu Motors marketing manager Iviwe Poti.
Poti said in preparation for its official launch, a small number of the new MU-X vehicles are in the country undergoing testing.
“These vehicles are being evaluated under various conditions to ensure they meet the highest standards of performance, safety and reliability tailored to South Africa’s diverse terrains and driving environments,” she said.
The MU-X is based on the Isuzu D-Max one-tonne bakkie which is built locally at Isuzu’s Gqeberha factory.
The second generation of the seven-seater SUV was launched here in November 2021, initially only as a 3l model in 4x2 and 4x4 guises, as a rival to the Ford Everest and Toyota Fortuner.
In 2023 the 1.9l models joined the line-up and the MU-X was given a range-wide styling refresh.
