Boutique motorcycle brand Langen is on a mission to produce what it hopes will be the world's fastest production motorcycle.
Founded in 2018, the quirky British marque made a name for itself with the launch of its 250 Two Stroke: the first road-going production two-stroke motorcycle in almost 30 years.
Featuring twin rear suspension unit geometry inspired by the Vincent Black Shadow and a high-strength aluminium trellis chassis, it will be followed by the Lightspeed.
Set to roll off the production line in the fourth quarter of 2024, Langen said it will be a "game-changer in terms of speed and handling and redefine what it means to be a high-performance motorcycle in the modern era".
While final details about the Lightspeed remain under wraps, the company revealed it will weigh 185kg and deliver 138kW courtesy of a 1,190cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine sourced from US bike maker Buell.
Langen Lightspeed Turbo aims to be the world’s fastest motorbike
Image: Supplied
If that doesn't sound tasty enough for your liking, Langen confirmed it has an exclusive turbocharged version in the pipeline which will deliver 186kW in road mode and upwards of 224kW in full power mode.
A custom ECU and physical control system allows the turbo’s power delivery to be precisely controlled, while twin ride-by-wire throttle bodies enable stronger performance at lower engine revs and a smoother transition to boost.
Langen hopes the Lightspeed Turbo will supersede the Kawasaki Ninja H2R as the world's fastest production motorcycle. Development is under way with the first pre-production bikes planned to set records at Santa Pod during the fourth quarter of the year.
