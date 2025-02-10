New Models

Suzuki Swift gets dual-tone paint treatment

10 February 2025 - 13:50 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Luster Blue Pearl and Black Pearl is one of the three new dual-tone paint options available on the Swift.
Luster Blue Pearl and Black Pearl is one of the three new dual-tone paint options available on the Swift.
Image: Supplied

Suzuki is offering its fourth-generation Swift with the option of new dual-tone paintwork.

Available on GL, GL+ and GLX models, customers can choose from Arctic White Pearl and Black Pearl, Luster Blue Pearl and Black Pearl or Sizzling Red Pearl and Black Pearl. In each case, a contrasting coat of Black Pearl paint is applied to the hatch's roof and side mirrors. 

These dual-tone finishes complement the seven single-tone hues introduced at the Swift's launch in November last year: Luster Blue Pearl, Novel Orange Pearl, Black Pearl, Splendid Silver Pearl, Magma Grey Metallic, Sizzling Red Metallic and Arctic White Pearl. 

The three new dual-tone paint options are now available for order at all Suzuki dealers.

READ MORE:

South Africa has a new favourite car as January sales grow

Toyota remained South Africa’s favourite brand last month, but Suzuki overtook Volkswagen for second place.
Motoring
1 week ago

REVIEW | Why the new Suzuki Swift is an easy car to recommend

Japan's popular little hatchback is more refined and safer than before
Motoring
2 months ago

2025 SA Car of the Year finalists announced

The 17 finalists will undergo an intense three-day evaluation in Johannesburg, where their performance and capabilities will be assessed.
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BYD slashes entry price for smart EVs to below $10,000 news
  2. New Volvo EX30 Cross Country takes aim at urban adventurers New Models
  3. BMW CEO has a way to cut SA car prices news
  4. WATCH | New F1 movie trailer is a 30-second thrill ride Motorsport
  5. Suzuki Swift gets dual-tone paint treatment New Models

Latest Videos

Parliament holds debate on fatalities of South African troops in DRC
F1 | Only In Theaters SUMMER 2025