Built on the group's widely-used E-GMP platform, the EV4 is likely to share powertrains with the EV3. This means a single 150kW electric motor mounted to the front axle and a choice of two battery packs depending on your needs or budget — 58kWh or 81kWh.
The PV5 will also debut as Kia's first commercial EV and will have its sights set on the VW ID.Buzz that debuted in 2022. Previously showcased as a concept at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the PV5 is set to ride on Kia’s new Platform Beyond Vehicle architecture: a dedicated battery electric skateboard chassis designed from the ground up for flexible vehicle body combinations.
From launch it will be offered as a seven-seater people-mover or a load-lugging panel van. Later, Kia will supplement the PV5 with smaller PV1 and PV3 models and larger PV7.
Kia set to reveal Concept EV2, EV4 and PV5 this month
Kia will host its 2025 Kia EV (electric vehicle) Day later this month at Tarraco Arena in Tarragona, Spain.
This annual event follows the inaugural EV Day in South Korea last year and will highlight the brand's latest electric models, concepts and platform innovations.
One of the stars of the show will be the production-ready version of the EV4. Sculpted using Kia's latest “Opposites United” design philosophy and available in hatch or fastback, this newcomer is aimed at the Tesla Model 3 and VW ID.3.
Meanwhile, the Concept EV2 will hint at what the production Kia EV2 might look like when it's launched by the carmaker in 2026. Probably sharing its underpinnings with the EV4, the EV2 will be a compact hatchback and the brand's most affordable all-electric offering.
The Kia EV4, PV5 and Concept EV2 are to be unveiled on February 27.
