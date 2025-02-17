New Models

Kia EV4 revealed ahead of world premiere

17 February 2025 - 11:01 By Motoring Staff
The new Kia EV4 sedan.
Image: Supplied

Kia has given us an intriguing first look at the new EV4 hatchback and sedan models ahead of their official global reveal at the 2025 Kia EV Day in Tarragona, Spain on February 27. 

Penned using the brand's "Opposites United" design philosophy, the vehicles feature a striking front end home to a pair of vertically oriented headlamps and the marque's distinctive Star Map lighting signature. This results in a notably wide and sporty stance.  

GT-Line kit adds a sportier look.
Image: Supplied

The EV4 sedan stands out with a streamlined silhouette incorporating a low bonnet line that flows rearward to a long tail design. Adding more visual spice to the mix is a roof spoiler and a set of machined 19" alloy wheels boasting intricate technical stripe patterns. At the rear, a clean bumper design is punctuated by a set of vertical LED taillamps. 

The EV4 hatchback differentiates itself with black vertical C-pillars, a larger roof spoiler, more sloped rear window and geometric patterns on the lower parts of its body sections.

EV4 hatch gets a more sloped rear window and pronounced spoiler.
Image: Supplied

The EV4 models can be jazzed up with the fitment of a GT-Line kit, which includes upgrades such as wing-shaped front and rear bumpers and triangular-motif wheels.

Kia said more details and in-depth specs about the EV4 would be announced on February 27. 

