New Lexus LX 700h local pricing confirmed
Three LX 700h variants are available from launch starting with the F Sport model
Image: Supplied
The new Lexus LX 700h has arrived in SA. The most powerful LX variant to date, it features a 3.5l V6 hybrid engine with a combined output of 341kW at 5,200rpm and 650Nm of torque between 2,000rpm and 3,600rpm. This is sent to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Expect a said combined fuel consumption of 10l/100km.
Three LX 700h variants are available from launch starting with the LX 700h F Sport that comes with a F Sport body kit, black mesh radiator grille and 22-inch aluminium wheels. Its cabin is equipped with dimpled leather F Sport seats offering comfort and support.
Next in line is the seven-seater LX 700h Overtrail built for those who demand improved off-roading ability. As such it comes standard with a more robust set of 18-inch alloy wheels shod with grippy 265/70 all-terrain tyres, plus front and rear differential locks.
The flagship LX 700h VIP focuses on consummate interior luxury and comes standard with rear reclining captain's chairs. Contoured headrests, rear seat entertainment and full massaging seat functionality further cement it as the ultimate road trip companion.
Pricing:
700h F Sport: R2,666,500
700h Overtrail: R2,703,600
700h VIP: R3,092,100
