New Models

New Black Badge Spectre is the most powerful Rolls-Royce in history

The new EV comes in a choice of 44,000 colours - or you can create your own

18 February 2025 - 17:17 By Motoring Staff
The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre can be specced with new Vapour Violet paint.
Image: Supplied

Rolls-Royce on Tuesday showcased its exclusive new Black Badge Spectre.

The most powerful production model in the marque's long and illustrious history, this flagship electric grand tourer serves up an impressive 485kW with the new “Infinity” mode selected. This additional power (55kW more than the standard Spectre) is matched by a staggering 1,075Nm of torque temporarily available when put into Spirited Mode. Called to action by fully depressing the brake and throttle at the same time, this bespoke form of launch control will see the Black Badge Spectre rocket from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds.

The new Black Badge Spectre will sprint from 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds. A 102kWh battery powers dual electric motors, one on each axle.
Image: Supplied

This increased performance is matched by an upgraded chassis featuring enhanced dampers for reduced longitudinal squat and improved body control. The Rolls-Royce engineers have also increased the weight of the steering and optimised roll stabilisation. The end result is an EV that feels decidedly more crisp when hustled through corners. Ride comfort remains plush thanks to the brand's “Magic Carpet Ride” air suspension. 

As to be expected, the Black Badge Spectre offers edgier exterior styling, including the option of a new Vapour Violet paint finish said to be inspired by the “neon ambience of 1980s and 1990s club culture”. A painted Iced Black bonnet has also been introduced. Customers can also choose from an impressive palette of 44,000 ‘prêt-à-porter’ colours or even develop a bespoke hue reserved for their exclusive use. Personalisation sorted, then.

A signature dark finish adorns the car's Spirit of Ecstasy.
Image: Supplied

Other features exclusive to the Black Badge Spectre include the option of a new “waft” coachline that sits on the lower half of the vehicle’s body, as well as a set of bold new 23-inch five-spoke forged aluminium wheels available in a part-polished or all-black finish. Replacing the standard car's mirror-polished brightwork is a signature dark finish that extends to the Pantheon grille surround, Spirit of Ecstasy and double “R” badge of honour. It has also been applied to the door handles, side window surround and bumper accents.

Also worth mentioning is the debut of a new illuminated grille backplate offered in either Tailored Purple, Charles Blue, Chartreuse, Forge Yellow or Turchese. Rolls-Royce said this vibrantly coloured illumination can extend into the interior with newly developed Illuminated Black Badge Treadplates, which are available in 10 complementary colours.

The intricate illuminated fascia is a headline feature of the vehicle's interior.
Image: Supplied

Inside the cabin you'll find an illuminated fascia incorporating the infinity symbol used across the wider Black Badge family. Positioned directly ahead of the front passenger, this standout feature comprises over 5,500 “stars” of varying proportions and intensity, set in a Piano Black “sky”. Framing it is a unique surface finish featuring a diamond-shaped weave that uses carbon and fine metal thread on top of a black Bolivar wood base. Rolls-Royce says the thread is laid by hand in a diamond pattern between layers of carbon fibre, creating a 3D effect. Once cured, each interior piece is sandblasted, sealed with six layers of lacquer and hand-polished to a flawless finish, adding striking depth and clarity.

Meanwhile, Black Badge Spectre’s instrument dials can be personalised with a choice of five colour themes: Vivid Grellow, Neon Nights, Cyan Fire, Ultraviolet and Synth Wave.

Black Badge Spectre’s instrument dials can be personalised with a choice of five colour themes: Vivid Grellow, Neon Nights, Cyan Fire, Ultraviolet and Synth Wave.
Image: Supplied

“Black Badge Spectre is one of the clearest statements of power and purpose we have ever made,” said Rolls-Royce CEO Chris Brownridge. “It has been created in the image of our boldest and most audacious clients, with meticulous attention to detail.

“From the beginning of Black Badge Spectre’s journey, the clients who requested this extraordinary motor car dared us to share their fearless spirit. In response, our engineers combined data science, qualitative feedback and their own deep knowledge of the brand’s alter ego to craft an intense and uncompromising character, and the most powerful Rolls-Royce in history. Reflecting the Black Badge character, our designers and artisans realised their most dramatic and provocative vision with vivid details and exquisite contemporary crafts. The result is Black Badge Spectre: the alter ego of our brand, amplified.”

