New Black Badge Spectre is the most powerful Rolls-Royce in history

This increased performance is matched by an upgraded chassis featuring enhanced dampers for reduced longitudinal squat and improved body control. The Rolls-Royce engineers have also increased the weight of the steering and optimised roll stabilisation. The end result is an EV that feels decidedly more crisp when hustled through corners. Ride comfort remains plush thanks to the brand's “Magic Carpet Ride” air suspension.

As to be expected, the Black Badge Spectre offers edgier exterior styling, including the option of a new Vapour Violet paint finish said to be inspired by the “neon ambience of 1980s and 1990s club culture”. A painted Iced Black bonnet has also been introduced. Customers can also choose from an impressive palette of 44,000 ‘prêt-à-porter’ colours or even develop a bespoke hue reserved for their exclusive use. Personalisation sorted, then.