Here's a first look at the new Kia PV5 Passenger and Cargo vans

20 February 2025 - 16:07 By Motoring Staff
The PV5 Passenger van is engineered for passenger comfort and convenience.
Image: Supplied

Kia has published images of its new production-ready PV5 passenger and cargo models. 

Designed to take on rivals such as the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, this all-electric workhorse is the first vehicle built on the firm's new Platform Beyond Vehicle architecture: a dedicated battery electric skateboard chassis designed for flexible vehicle body combinations.

The PV5 Passenger features a geometric design with a large glasshouse, aided by a low beltline to improve visibility.
Image: Supplied

While the PV5 Passenger van is engineered for passenger comfort and convenience, the Cargo van makes the most of its boxy proportions and is built for freight transport. Kia said more derivative models and converted variants will be revealed in due course.

In terms of exterior styling, the PV5 Passenger features a geometric design with a large glasshouse, aided by a low beltline to improve visibility. Black glass surrounds contrast with the body colour, framing the windows. Other standout design elements include protective black plastic wheel arch claddings, headlight units incorporate black accents and a chamfered D-pillar line that extends towards the rear of the vehicle. Luggage and passenger access is via a single lift-up tailgate and a rear-seat sliding door on one side. 

The PV5 Cargo shares the same geometric design of the PV5 Passenger but adopts a slightly boxier profile to maximise space efficiency. Another key difference is the Cargo’s twin side-opening tailgate doors, designed for practicality and easier loading and unloading. This configuration allows users to tailor the vehicle to suit their specific needs.

Kia said more details and in-depth specs about the new PV5 line-up will be announced at its official global reveal at the 2025 Kia EV Day in Tarragona, Spain, on February 27. 

