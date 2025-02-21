New Models

Exclusive new Maserati GT2 Stradale ready to tear up the streets

The new sports car is a limited homologation special model for GT2 racing

21 February 2025 - 16:24
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Maserati’s new halo car has more power and racing DNA than regular MC12 models and will be produced in limited numbers.
Maserati’s new halo car has more power and racing DNA than regular MC12 models and will be produced in limited numbers.
Image: Supplied

Maserati has premiered the new GT2 Stradale, the hotter derivative of its halo MC20 model the company revealed at California’s Monterey Car Week in August.

It is based on the MC20 sports car for homologation into the Fanatec GT world challenge series, in the GT2 category to race against rivals including the Mercedes-AMG GT, KTM X-Bow and Brabham BT63.

The new GT2 Stradale (street in Italian) is ready for new homes, with only 914 numbered units earmarked for production at the Viale Ciro Menotti plant in Modena. The one you really want is unit “1 of 914”, which tips a hat to 1914, the year Maserati was founded.

The road-legal version of the GT2 race car was launched in Italy this week at the privately owned Ascari circuit named after late Italian racer Alberto Ascari, who won two Formula One world drivers’ championship titles with Ferrari in 1952 and 1953 and won the Mille Miglia in 1954 with Lancia, though his racing career began earlier in 1948 racing the Maserati 4CLT.

Exquisite detailing meets racing pedigree in the new Maserati GT2 Stradale.
Exquisite detailing meets racing pedigree in the new Maserati GT2 Stradale.
Image: Supplied

The new Maserati GT2 Stradale combines track-honed expertise for the road and is powered by the V6 3l Nettuno engine with upgraded power of 471kW. Regular MC20s and their open top Cielo cousins use a similar engine but with a lesser 457kW. Maserati says its new rear-wheel driven halo sports car can accelerate from standstill to 100km/h in 2.8 seconds and achieve a top speed of 324km/h.

Maserati went on a similar journey in 2004, launching the MC12 in limited numbers to allow a racing variant to compete in the FIA GT. That car has become highly collectable and it shared many parts with the Ferrari Enzo of similar vintage.

“From the road to the track and back again: moving from the racing GT2 to its road version was a natural step to epitomise our brand’s performance. GT2 Stradale is 100% made in Modena. It is the upshot of the passion, dedication and pride of all the women and men at the House of the Trident,” said Santo Ficili, Maserati CEO.

READ MORE:

New Volvo ES90 ready for March reveal

Joining its battery-powered stablemates, the soon-to-be-revealed ES90 sedan is packed with cutting-edge technology.
Motoring
3 hours ago

New Black Badge Spectre is the most powerful Rolls-Royce in history

Rolls-Royce on Tuesday showcased its exclusive new Black Badge Spectre.
Motoring
3 days ago

McLaren reveals MCL38 Celebration Edition Artura and 750S

McLaren is celebrating its 2024 Formula One World constructors’ championship victory in style with a limited production run of the MCL38 Celebration ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Exclusive new Maserati GT2 Stradale ready to tear up the streets New Models
  2. Craig Breedlove’s Spirit of America Sonic 1 is heading to auction news
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New SA-built BMW X3 improves on a winning recipe Motoring
  4. Honda in talks with Foxconn over potential partnership — Nikkei news
  5. New Volvo ES90 ready for March reveal New Models

Latest Videos

Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives
US envoy meets Zelenskiy amid public spat with Trump | REUTERS