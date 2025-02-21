New Volvo ES90 ready for March reveal

Volvo will launch its latest all-electric challenger in March.
Joining its battery-powered stablemates (EX90 et al), the soon-to-be-revealed ES90 sedan is packed with cutting-edge technology, including a dual Nvidia Drive AGX Orin configuration. This makes it the most powerful car the marque has ever created in terms of core computing capacity.
According to Volvo this system offers high levels of computational power (about 508-trillion operations per second) to manage AI-based active safety features, car sensors and efficient battery management. It also allows the carmaker to gradually increase the size of its deep learning model and neural network from 40-million to 200-million parameters.
The ES90 is built on the brand's SPA2 architecture and is the second vehicle after the EX90 to use its Superset tech stack. The latter consists of one single set of hardware and software modules and systems that underpin all Volvo's upcoming electric cars. A technical tour de force, it allows for the improvement of safety, technology and overall performance throughout a car’s life cycle.
This is done via over-the-air updates. Volvo said such updates might include new connectivity features, safety improvements and other enhancements that can elevate vehicle performance such as better battery range.
Another key feature of the ES90 is its Safe Space Technology. Designed to help keep you safe by detecting obstacles (even in darkness) and activating proactive safety measures such as collision avoidance, it uses one lidar, five radars, eight cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors. There's also an advanced driver-understanding system inside the car.
“The ES90 is one of the most technically advanced cars on the market today and is designed to be improved further with time,” said chief engineering officer Anders Bell. “Built on our state-of-the-art Superset tech stack, the ES90 puts safety at the forefront.”
The new Volvo ES90 will be revealed to the world on March 5.
New Volvo ES90 ready for March reveal
Chief engineer hails 'one of the most technically advanced cars on the market'
