Available for TX and VX-R models, the new SVI Toyota Land Cruiser Prado B6 discreet armouring package is priced from R1,136,814 (excluding VAT).
Those seeking a more affordable alternative can opt for a B4 discreet armouring package (protection from handgun calibres up to .44 Magnum) priced from R746,419 (excluding VAT). Options available include roof armour, floor armour, a PA system and heavy-duty run-flat rings for the tyres. The build time for the packages is about three months.
SVI launches new B6 armour package for Toyota Prado
Image: Supplied
SVI Engineering on Monday revealed a discreet B6 armour package for the new J250-generation Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.
The Bashewa-based firm said it affords occupants protection from ammunition fired from assault rifles such as the AK47, R1 and R5.
Image: Supplied
The package uses custom-fabricated armoured steel plates, composite materials and 38mm ballistic glass, the latter curved to OEM specification.
Other features include ballistic overlaps around the door apertures, side windows and windscreen, and an armoured rear bulkhead (complete with an escape hatch) integrated behind the cabin’s second row of seats. An upgraded suspension and heavy-duty door hinges are also fitted.
Image: Supplied
