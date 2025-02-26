New Models

Hennessey unleashes new 634kW Super Venom Mustang

26 February 2025 - 11:55 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Super Venom will blitz the quarter mile in 10.9 seconds at 214 km/h.
The Super Venom will blitz the quarter mile in 10.9 seconds at 214 km/h.
Image: Supplied

Hennessey, the famed Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has revealed its new Super Venom Mustang. Capable of reducing tyres to a puddle of molten rubber quicker than you can holler “yee-hah”, it features a modified 5l Coyote V8 engine whacking out 634kW and 881Nm of torque. This was achieved through the fitment of a high-flow air induction system, high-performance supercharger, upgraded fuel injectors, fuel pump, plus a Hennessey engine management system. The end result is 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds and a standing quarter mile time of 10.9 seconds at 214km/h. 

Complementing this increased combustive muscle is the firm's in-house designed and developed, fully carbon fibre “VenomAero” body kit. Said to improve handling, it consists of a more aggressive front splitter, a functional front bonnet vent, side skirts, functional front fender louvres, a rear deck lid with an integrated duck bill and a tall, fixed, rear track wing.

‘VenomAero’ bodykit is said to improve handling and downforce.
‘VenomAero’ bodykit is said to improve handling and downforce.
Image: Supplied

Three liveries are on offer — black, silver or red — to spice up the car's factory paint colour, as are a set of 20" lightweight alloy wheels fitted with performance tyres. The interior features Hennessey leather and Alcantara seats available in blue or black custom styles. There's also Hennessey script embossed on the headrests and an individually numbered plaque mounted on the dashboard detailing each Super Venom's individual serial number.

The new Hennessey Super Venom Dark Horse is available for order through authorised Ford dealers and directly from Hennessey, starting at $163,950 (R3m). The Super Venom GT variant is priced from $149,950 (R2.75m). Both models come with Ford’s full factory warranty and a Hennessey limited warranty of three years or 60,000km.

MORE:

Ten new BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 models are coming to SA

Nine-time motorcycle world champion and current BMW M works driver Valentino Rossi turned 46 on February 16.
Motoring
20 hours ago

SVI launches new B6 armour package for Toyota Prado

SVI Engineering on Monday revealed a discreet B6 armour package for the new J250-generation Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.
Motoring
2 days ago

Exclusive new Maserati GT2 Stradale ready to tear up the streets

Maserati has premiered the new GT2 Stradale, the hotter derivative of its halo MC20 model the company revealed at California’s Monterey Car Week in ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hennessey unleashes new 634kW Super Venom Mustang New Models
  2. Beware: vehicle spiking is on the rise news
  3. Mahindra plans to build vehicles and create thousands of jobs in SA news
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Audi Q7 Reviews
  5. Fans welcome back on Albert Park track after 2023 invasion Motorsport

Latest Videos

Mirror Mirror - Treatment
Trump spending cuts 'devastating' to many US farmers | REUTERS