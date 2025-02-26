Hennessey, the famed Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has revealed its new Super Venom Mustang. Capable of reducing tyres to a puddle of molten rubber quicker than you can holler “yee-hah”, it features a modified 5l Coyote V8 engine whacking out 634kW and 881Nm of torque. This was achieved through the fitment of a high-flow air induction system, high-performance supercharger, upgraded fuel injectors, fuel pump, plus a Hennessey engine management system. The end result is 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds and a standing quarter mile time of 10.9 seconds at 214km/h.
Complementing this increased combustive muscle is the firm's in-house designed and developed, fully carbon fibre “VenomAero” body kit. Said to improve handling, it consists of a more aggressive front splitter, a functional front bonnet vent, side skirts, functional front fender louvres, a rear deck lid with an integrated duck bill and a tall, fixed, rear track wing.
Hennessey unleashes new 634kW Super Venom Mustang
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Three liveries are on offer — black, silver or red — to spice up the car's factory paint colour, as are a set of 20" lightweight alloy wheels fitted with performance tyres. The interior features Hennessey leather and Alcantara seats available in blue or black custom styles. There's also Hennessey script embossed on the headrests and an individually numbered plaque mounted on the dashboard detailing each Super Venom's individual serial number.
The new Hennessey Super Venom Dark Horse is available for order through authorised Ford dealers and directly from Hennessey, starting at $163,950 (R3m). The Super Venom GT variant is priced from $149,950 (R2.75m). Both models come with Ford’s full factory warranty and a Hennessey limited warranty of three years or 60,000km.
