New Models

New JAC Motors X200 EV is an all-electric load-lugger

26 February 2025 - 13:20 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The JAC X200 EV offers a maximum driving range of up to 230km.
The JAC X200 EV offers a maximum driving range of up to 230km.
Image: Supplied

JAC Motors has launched an all-electric version of its popular X200 forward-cab bakkie.

Joining its diesel-powered stablemates, the X200 EV is fitted with a 63.75kWh lithium-ion battery juicing a single electric motor developing up to 105kW and 300Nm of torque. Depending on conditions you can expect a maximum driving range of up to 230km. Connected to a DC fast charger, the battery will go from 20% to 80% in 35 minutes. A full charge takes 90 minutes. Regenerative braking helps extend battery life and range.

Digital instrument cluster is standard fare.
Digital instrument cluster is standard fare.
Image: Supplied

Underpinning the X200 EV is a heavy-duty ladder-frame chassis with rear integral bridge support. A front and rear leaf spring suspension offers improved stability regardless of the payload it carries. Size wise, the X200 EV is slightly longer than other X-Series derivatives and offers a maximum payload of 1.9 tonnes, 400kg more than its single cab diesel sibling.

Equipped with electric power steering, the all-electric cargo-hauler offers a 5.75m turning radius, ideal for navigating tight loading bays and congested urban environments. A robust set of 15" steel wheels with squishy 195/70 profile tyres are fitted as standard as are ABS brakes, electronic stability control, hill-start assist and anti-slip regulation. 

Multifunction steering wheel is fitted as standard as are climate and cruise control.
Multifunction steering wheel is fitted as standard as are climate and cruise control.
Image: Supplied

Standard cabin niceties include remote central locking, seatbelt alarm sensors, a digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth-enabled touchscreen audio system, USB port, multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, rear park sensors, climate control and electric windows. 

The JAC X200 EV costs R679,900. This includes a five-year/200,000km battery warranty, three-year/100,000 km mechanical warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan.

Volkswagen expands Tiguan line-up with two new engines

Volkswagen has bolstered its Tiguan range with the addition of two new powertrains.
Motoring
2 days ago

SVI launches new B6 armour package for Toyota Prado

SVI Engineering on Monday revealed a discreet B6 armour package for the new J250-generation Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.
Motoring
2 days ago

Here's a first look at the new Kia PV5 Passenger and Cargo vans

Kia has revealed images of its new production-ready PV5 Passenger and Cargo models.
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | We examine the running costs of our VW Amarok Reviews
  2. Horner says boos made him more disappointed for Verstappen Motorsport
  3. Antonelli tops the time sheets for Mercedes in first F1 test Motorsport
  4. New JAC Motors X200 EV is an all-electric load-lugger New Models
  5. Mercedes starts road testing new solid-state battery pack news

Latest Videos

US, Ukraine agree to terms of critical minerals deal | REUTERS
Malajika challenges Chauke for Title