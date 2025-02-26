Standard cabin niceties include remote central locking, seatbelt alarm sensors, a digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth-enabled touchscreen audio system, USB port, multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, rear park sensors, climate control and electric windows.
The JAC X200 EV costs R679,900. This includes a five-year/200,000km battery warranty, three-year/100,000 km mechanical warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan.
New JAC Motors X200 EV is an all-electric load-lugger
Image: Supplied
JAC Motors has launched an all-electric version of its popular X200 forward-cab bakkie.
Joining its diesel-powered stablemates, the X200 EV is fitted with a 63.75kWh lithium-ion battery juicing a single electric motor developing up to 105kW and 300Nm of torque. Depending on conditions you can expect a maximum driving range of up to 230km. Connected to a DC fast charger, the battery will go from 20% to 80% in 35 minutes. A full charge takes 90 minutes. Regenerative braking helps extend battery life and range.
Image: Supplied
Underpinning the X200 EV is a heavy-duty ladder-frame chassis with rear integral bridge support. A front and rear leaf spring suspension offers improved stability regardless of the payload it carries. Size wise, the X200 EV is slightly longer than other X-Series derivatives and offers a maximum payload of 1.9 tonnes, 400kg more than its single cab diesel sibling.
Equipped with electric power steering, the all-electric cargo-hauler offers a 5.75m turning radius, ideal for navigating tight loading bays and congested urban environments. A robust set of 15" steel wheels with squishy 195/70 profile tyres are fitted as standard as are ABS brakes, electronic stability control, hill-start assist and anti-slip regulation.
Image: Supplied
Standard cabin niceties include remote central locking, seatbelt alarm sensors, a digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth-enabled touchscreen audio system, USB port, multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, rear park sensors, climate control and electric windows.
The JAC X200 EV costs R679,900. This includes a five-year/200,000km battery warranty, three-year/100,000 km mechanical warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan.
Volkswagen expands Tiguan line-up with two new engines
SVI launches new B6 armour package for Toyota Prado
Here's a first look at the new Kia PV5 Passenger and Cargo vans
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos