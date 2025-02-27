Only two examples of the 912c 60th Edition will be built, each featuring period-correct racing livery and every option available in the Kamm 912c bespoke programme, including a Bluetooth sound system, air conditioning, wireless charging and cabin heater. Owners can choose between street or track tuning, with customisable gearbox ratios, seats, safety features and engine tuning.
Kamm celebrates 60 years of the Porsche 912 with exclusive new model
Image: Supplied
Hungary’s Kamm Manufaktur is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Porsche 912 with the launch of the Kamm 912c full carbon 60th Edition: an exclusive model featuring unique decals, bespoke interior details and historic paint colours that honour the 912’s motorsport legacy.
Originally introduced at the 1965 New York Auto Show, the Porsche 912 was designed as an affordable alternative to the 911, featuring the Type 616/16 four-cylinder engine plucked from the outgoing 356. Lighter than the 911, the 912 was known for its less tail-happy handling and only 32,000 units were produced between 1965 and 1969, making it considerably rarer than its six-cylinder sibling.
The 912c 60th Edition builds on this heritage with an ultra-lightweight carbon fibre body, reducing weight to just 750kg. Assembled in Budapest by a close-knit team of passionate professionals whose experience includes Singer, Koenigsegg and Porsche Motorsport, each 912c is based on a classic 912 donor car, ensuring original authenticity.
The 60th Edition pays tribute to the 912’s 1967 European Rally Championship victory, where Polish driver Sobieslaw Zasada drove one to an overall win in group 1 touring cars. The car will be available in two colours inspired by its racing history: Poland Red, in honour of Zasada’s championship-winning car, and Bahama Yellow, used on a 1967 rally-winning 912 in Sweden.
Only two examples of the 912c 60th Edition will be built, each featuring period-correct racing livery and every option available in the Kamm 912c bespoke programme, including a Bluetooth sound system, air conditioning, wireless charging and cabin heater. Owners can choose between street or track tuning, with customisable gearbox ratios, seats, safety features and engine tuning.
Buyers will also receive a one-on-one design consultation with Kamm founder Miki Kázmér in Budapest, a 60th anniversary racing helmet and a collection of exclusive anniversary merchandise, including bespoke clothing, Kamm artwork and a carbon fibre scale model.
The Kamm 912c 60th Edition is available to order now, priced at €395,000 (R7.62m).
