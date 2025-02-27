Kia unveils new EV4 electric saloon and hatchback
Kia on Thursday officially revealed the EV4, its latest electric saloon and hatchback, designed under the brand’s “Opposites United” philosophy.
Slotting in above the EV3 launched in 2024, both models feature a bold front-end design with vertically orientated headlamps and Kia’s signature Star Map lighting, giving them a wide, dynamic stance.
The family-orientated EV4 saloon sports a streamlined silhouette incorporating a low bonnet line that flows rearward to a long tail design. Adding more visual spice to the mix is a roof spoiler and a set of machined 19" alloy wheels with intricate technical stripe patterns. At the rear, a clean bumper design is punctuated by vertical LED taillamps.
The hatchback, in contrast, stands out with black vertical C-pillars, a larger roof spoiler, a more sloped rear window and geometric patterns on the lower parts of its body sections.
For a sportier look, both models can be fitted with the optional GT-Line package, which includes wing-shaped bumpers and 19" alloy wheels with triangular-motif design.
Performance and range
Built on Kia’s 400V Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV4 offers two battery options: a standard 58.3kWh pack and a long-range 81.4kWh version, both powering a 150kW front-mounted motor. Acceleration from 0-100 km/h takes 7.4 seconds for the standard model and 7.7 seconds for the long-range variant, with a top speed of 170km/h.
Aerodynamic refinements, including a full undercover, contribute to a low drag coefficient of 0.23 Cd. The EV4 saloon offers an estimated range of 430km (standard) and 630km (long-range), while the hatchback targets 590km (WLTP). Charging from 10%-80% takes about 31 minutes, with an 11kW on-board charger supporting both single- and three-phase inputs. The EV4 includes a 3.6kVA Vehicle-to-Load system for external power supply and a 10kVA Vehicle-to-Grid function.
Driving dynamics
Kia has tuned the EV4’s ride and handling to balance comfort and control. The front suspension features an EV-specific Macpherson strut, while the rear uses a multi-link set-up with coil springs. Third-generation ‘SFD3’ frequency-responsive dampers and hydro G suspension bushings are said to help reduce noise, vibration and harshness. Enhanced front-wheel-drive geometry and structural reinforcements improve stability and cornering, while steering deflection from bumps is reduced by up to 50%.
Technology and interior features
Both EV4 models come equipped with Kia’s Digital Key 2.0, which allows keyless access, remote engine start and smartphone control. The system supports up to 15 shared users and is compatible with the Apple Watch. Kia’s i-Pedal 3.0 system offers full regenerative braking control for improved efficiency.
Inside, a 30" widescreen display integrates 12.3", 5.3", and 12.3" screens as part of Kia’s connected car Navigation Cockpit. Remote over-the-air updates allow users to update software via mobile devices, with display themes including NBA and Disney content.
A built-in smart TV system provides access to streaming services like YouTube, Netflix as well as games and karaoke. Kia said additional content will be available via an app store.
For comfort, the EV4 offers ‘Rest Mode,’ which adjusts front-row seats and interior lighting for relaxation, and ‘Theatre Mode,’ which enhances the display, lighting, and an eight-speaker sound system. An optional Harman/Kardon audio system is available. Kia’s AI Assistant, using machine learning, improves voice recognition and integrates with external systems for a more responsive experience.
The EV4 prioritises occupant comfort and practicality with features such as a rotating armrest, a sliding table console and optimised seating space in both rows. It also offers one of the largest luggage capacities in its class: 490l for the saloon and 435l for the hatch.
Production and launch
The EV4 saloon will be built at Kia’s Autoland Gwangmyeong EVO Plant in Korea, while the hatchback will be produced in Slovakia for the European market. Production of the saloon begins in mid-March for Korea, with the Europe-only hatchback following in the second half of 2025. North American production is planned for later in the year.
The EV4 will launch in Korea in March, followed by a European release later in 2025. Sales in the US will begin afterward. It is currently not under consideration for the local market.