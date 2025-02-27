Kia unveils new EV4 electric saloon and hatchback

Kia on Thursday officially revealed the EV4, its latest electric saloon and hatchback, designed under the brand’s “Opposites United” philosophy.

Slotting in above the EV3 launched in 2024, both models feature a bold front-end design with vertically orientated headlamps and Kia’s signature Star Map lighting, giving them a wide, dynamic stance.

The family-orientated EV4 saloon sports a streamlined silhouette incorporating a low bonnet line that flows rearward to a long tail design. Adding more visual spice to the mix is a roof spoiler and a set of machined 19" alloy wheels with intricate technical stripe patterns. At the rear, a clean bumper design is punctuated by vertical LED taillamps.

The hatchback, in contrast, stands out with black vertical C-pillars, a larger roof spoiler, a more sloped rear window and geometric patterns on the lower parts of its body sections.

For a sportier look, both models can be fitted with the optional GT-Line package, which includes wing-shaped bumpers and 19" alloy wheels with triangular-motif design.