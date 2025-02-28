The PV5 Chassis Cab accommodates various conversion configurations. It shares the front section of the PV5 Cargo while featuring a chamfered body for a streamlined appearance. At the rear, a flat structure incorporates side collision protection for the battery and mounting brackets for cargo body installations, such as deck or box configurations, allowing for customisation. The design also supports the integration of external devices. With a length of 4,525mm, the Chassis Cab is suited for a range of applications, including Drop Side and Freezer Box models, offering flexibility for commercial modifications.
Kia reveals new PV5 Passenger and Cargo models
Image: Supplied
Kia on Thursday took the wraps off its new PV5 passenger and cargo models.
Designed to take on rivals such as the VW ID. Buzz, this all-electric workhorse is the first production model to debut under Kia’s dedicated Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) global business strategy. It’s also built on the firm’s latest E-GMP.S platform: a battery electric skateboard chassis designed for maximum flexibility and multiple body combinations. Kia is offering three versions of the PV5: Passenger, Cargo and Chassis Cab.
Engineered for comfort, the PV5 Passenger features a geometric exterior design with a large glasshouse, aided by a low beltline to improve visibility. Black glass surrounds contrast with the body colour, framing the windows. Other standout design elements include protective black plastic wheel arch claddings, signature technical lighting and a chamfered D-pillar line that extends towards the rear of the vehicle. Luggage and passenger access is via a single lift-up tailgate and a rear-seat sliding door on one side.
Image: Supplied
The interior is based on a three-row seating configuration, offering multiple layout possibilities. In a 2-3-0 arrangement, the first and second rows provide seating, while the third row functions as a luggage area with a bottom storage tray and side compartments. The second-row seats can recline and fold, with a flat board creating a set-up suited for activities such as camping. In a 1-2-3 layout, the space next to the driver can be used for additional storage. Kia says it has also worked with global partners, including Uber, to tailor the PV5 for ride-hailing and fleet applications. Input from Uber users helped shape aspects of the design, making the PV5 compatible with multiple service categories.
The PV5 Cargo is built for lugging hefty loads and is available in three main configurations: Standard, Long and High Roof. The latter is also offered in a Walk-Through version. It provides a maximum cargo capacity of 5.1m³ and can easily accommodate two Euro pallets. A low step height of 419mm is designed to ease vehicle loading and unloading. It differentiates itself visually with a more boxy profile and twin side-opening tailgate doors.
Image: Supplied
The Standard and Long versions feature a two-seat layout as standard, with an optional three-seat configuration. The High Roof model includes a roof console, while the Walk-Through variant features a sinking passenger seat and a partition with a sliding door for easier access to the cargo area. Customers can also specify an optional L-track mounting system for securing cargo. This system includes multiple tracks along the sides, ceiling and partition wall (in the Walk-Through variant), allowing flexible positioning of tie-down rings. Meanwhile, Vehicle-to-Load functionality in the cargo area provides external power access for work-related needs such as power tools, lighting or charging laptops.
Image: Supplied
The PV5 Chassis Cab accommodates various conversion configurations. It shares the front section of the PV5 Cargo while featuring a chamfered body for a streamlined appearance. At the rear, a flat structure incorporates side collision protection for the battery and mounting brackets for cargo body installations, such as deck or box configurations, allowing for customisation. The design also supports the integration of external devices. With a length of 4,525mm, the Chassis Cab is suited for a range of applications, including Drop Side and Freezer Box models, offering flexibility for commercial modifications.
From launch the PV5 is available with a choice of 51.5kWh or 71.2kWh NCM batteries, while the PV5 Cargo also offers a 43.3kWh LFP battery option. All variants are powered by a front-mounted electric motor producing up to 120kW and 250Nm of torque. Kia said the PV5 features a ‘cell-to-pack’ battery system, which integrates cells directly into the battery pack, improving energy efficiency by eliminating the need for separate modules. With the 71.2kWh battery, the PV5 Passenger offers a maximum driving range of up to 400km. Fast charging from 10% to 80% is achievable in about 30 minutes.
Image: Supplied
No matter which PV5 variant you choose, all come fitted as standard with a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.9-inch touchscreen running an Android Automotive OS-based infotainment system. Other technological highlights include Kia’s Digital Key 2.0 for enhanced vehicle access and Over-the-Air (OTA) updates for the vehicle’s power electronics battery management systems. Kia has also integrated numerous eco-friendly materials, such as thermoplastic olefin flooring, which offers a durable and easy-to-clean alternative to polyvinyl chloride. Seat covers are available in Bio Polyurethane.
Sales of the Kia PV5 models will begin in Korea and Europe in the second half of this year, with launches in other markets planned for 2026. Production of conversion models will roll out between 2025 and 2026. Pre-orders for the Korean and European markets are expected to open in the first half of 2025. It is currently not under consideration for South Africa.
