Active safety features are plentiful on the P300. Depending on the model derivative (LT 2x4, LT 4x4 or LTD 4x4), customers can look forward to automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, driver fatigue monitoring, traffic sign recognition, a 360º camera, blind spot monitoring and lane change assist. There's also adaptive cruise control, intelligent cruise assist, traffic jam assist and intelligent turning.
All GMW P300 derivatives are built on a beefy ladder chassis with double wishbone front suspension and a rigid rear axle with heavy duty leaf springs. While the LT 2x4 is probably more at home on tar and gravel roads (it does without a locking rear differential), the LT and LTD 4x4 models benefit from the marque's intelligent all-wheel-drive system. A locking rear differential is standard on the LT 4x4. The flagship LTD 4x4 complements this with a locking front differential for when off-road terrain becomes especially challenging.
The LT model also features Torque on Demand, which detects wheel slippage based on speed differences between the wheels and automatically adjusts torque distribution. All P300 models are fitted with crawl control to help drivers deal with low-speed obstacles.
New GWM P300 bakkie arrives in Mzansi: this is how much it costs
Image: Supplied
Chinese carmaker GWM has launched its new P300 double cab bakkie in South Africa.
Slotting in beneath its P500 stablemate and replacing the P Series bakkie range on local sale since 2020, this rugged newcomer sports bold exterior styling with a distinctive new radiator grille, redesigned front/rear bumpers and a pair of sleek LED headlamps. Pronounced wheel-arch extensions shroud a set of striking 18" alloy wheels.
Other highlights include a pair of fixed or off-road sidesteps, a tailgate step enabling access to the vehicle's load bed and a sunroof — a feature unique to the segment.
Image: Supplied
In personalisation, customers are able to choose from an array of paint colours including Mars Red, Swarovski Blue, White, Pittsburgh Silver, Gray and Black.
Inside, GWM has equipped the P300 with a cabin home to premium finishes such as leather seats. The font row is heated and, in the case of the range-topping LTD model, ventilated for additional comfort. Ambient lighting is standard as is a 12.3" touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
There's also a 7" digital instrument cluster, an inductive charging pad to keep your smartphone juiced, push-button start and keyless entry. LTD models benefit from a heated steering wheel.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Aimed at more serious off-road enthusiasts, the LTD 4x4 ups the ante with additional features such as an all-terrain feedback system, off-road expert mode, a front winch, snorkel (a boon in dusty conditions such as the Karoo), transparent chassis view and a full chassis guard. A full set of off-road tyres further enhance its bundu-bashing chops.
Power on all models is provided by GWM's 2.4l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 135kW and 480Nm of torque. Paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission, it offers a braked towing capacity of three tonnes in the LT 2x4 and 3.5 tonnes in the LT and LTD 4x4. Claimed fuel consumption on the LT 2x4 measures in at a frugal 7.4l/100km (combined cycle), with the LT and LTD 4x4 coming in at 8.0l/100km and 8.2l/100km respectively.
Image: Supplied
Now available at GWM dealers, pricing for the new P300 double cab line-up as follows:
Pricing includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty, seven-year/75,000km service plan and seven years of unlimited roadside assistance. Service intervals are every 15,000km.
