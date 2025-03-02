The new Overtrail specification is aimed at clients who want to take the caboodle of fine materials and features into the bush. Visual pointers of the mud-plugging variant include knobby and thick-walled 18" Toyo rubber, increased departure angles, a black gloss version of the prominent spindle grille, matte grey wheels and blacked-out components.
Furthermore, the Overtrail specification will be extended to the upcoming Lexus GX, a smaller SUV range based on the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.
Off-road driving tools in the LX include front and rear differential locks, and available drivetrain options are a V6 3.3l turbodiesel engine with 225kW and 700Nm on tap in the LX500d or the 3.5l V6 petrol-hybrid drivetrain that makes 341kW and 650Nm in LX700h trim.
Both engines are paired to 10-speed automatic transmissions, and the latter motor is fitted exclusively in the VIP model. Additionally the VIP models aren’t available in rugged Overtrail guise but the new hybrid system integrates with the full-time 4WD and low-range equipped transfer case, intelligently managing the transition between the drive components.
FIRST DRIVE | New Lexus LX Overtrail headlines MY25 upgrades
Image: PHUTI MPYANE
The 2025 Lexus LX is on sale in South Africa.
Hallmarks of the brand’s 3.2-tonne flagship model include premium features and quiet, unflustered progression on the roads.
With the introduction of a new hybrid drivetrain and the Overtrail specification for the MY25 range, you can include better fuel consumption averages and genuine off-road ability on the list.
We spent a short time with the new giant in Sandton.
Enhanced rigidity and the reinforcement of components such as the radiator support and instrument panel are said to give off sharper steering responses, while a new evolution of the adaptive variable suspension with better damping improves the ride quality on any terrain.
The seven-seat Lexus LX F Sport entry-level trim continues alongside the newer VIP grade that deletes one row of seats to create a four-person executive sanctuary, with reclining captain’s chairs at the back.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
In case of hybrid system failure, the starter enables independent engine ignition while the alternator powers the 12V auxiliary battery, allowing the vehicle to continue driving on engine power alone.
Water-fording capability is 700mm and the hybrid system battery is encased in a sealed tray, preventing water ingress.
All new Lexus LX models are sold with a seven-year/100,000km warranty and full maintenance plan.
Pricing:
