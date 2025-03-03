New Models

How much the new Volkswagen Crafter 50 will set you back

03 March 2025 - 13:18 By Motoring Staff
The Crafter 50 range starts at R991,000.
Image: Supplied

After its South African debut at the Volkswagen Group Africa Indaba in early February, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has released pricing for the new Crafter 50 range.

Built for serious cargo-carrying duties, it comes with a host of standard features including a 12" digital instrument cluster, a new 10.3" touchscreen infotainment system with an updated graphical interface and improved menu navigation, multifunction steering wheel, keyless start, electromechanical parking brake with hill-hold function, manual air conditioning, inductive charging and acoustic front/rear park distance control.

The Crafter 50 comes with a host of standard features including a 12" digital instrument cluster and 10.3" touchscreen infotainment system.
Image: Supplied

Available in extra-long wheelbase guise (4,490mm in length), the Crafter 50 offers a cargo volume of up to 17.5m³ and a cargo space height of 2,096mm. Its maximum gross vehicle weight is five tonnes and is available with an option of standard high roof or super high roof.

Forward momentum is provided by the marque's newly developed 2l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine churning out 120kW and 400Nm of torque. This is delivered to the front wheels via your choice of eight-speed automatic or six-speed manual gearbox.

Now available at dealerships, here is the pricing for the new Volkswagen Crafter 50 range:

  • 2.0 six-speed manual Panel Van: R991,000
  • 2.0 six-speed manual Bus Conversion Ready: R991,000
  • 2.0 eight-speed automatic Panel Van: R1,021,000
  • 2.0 eight-speed automatic Bus Conversion Ready: R1,021,000

 

