Lanzante is building a new three-seat supercar

In 1995, Lanzante secured its place in motorsport history by winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the #59 McLaren F1 GTR. To honour the achievement, the UK-based company is launching its most ambitious project yet, the Project 95-59.
Named after the year and the race-winning entry number, the limited run model is based on a McLaren platform and reflects Lanzante’s three decades of expertise. Designed for an “immersive driving experience”, the supercar will feature a three-seat layout similar to that of the McLaren F1, ample luggage capacity, extended touring range and a formidable target power-to-weight ratio of 522kW per ton.
Lanzante confirmed renowned automotive designer Paul Howse, known for shaping the McLaren P1, has sculpted the car’s exterior. A select group of VIP customers has previewed the model before its public debut at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Lanzante said more details will be announced in the coming weeks.
