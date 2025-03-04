New Models

Lanzante is building a new three-seat supercar

Limited-run model is based on a McLaren platform

04 March 2025 - 10:24 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lanzante confirmed renowned automotive designer Paul Howse, known for shaping the McLaren P1, has sculpted the car's exterior.
Lanzante confirmed renowned automotive designer Paul Howse, known for shaping the McLaren P1, has sculpted the car's exterior.
Image: Supplied

In 1995, Lanzante secured its place in motorsport history by winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the #59 McLaren F1 GTR. To honour the achievement, the UK-based company is launching its most ambitious project yet, the Project 95-59.

Named after the year and the race-winning entry number, the limited run model is based on a McLaren platform and reflects Lanzante’s three decades of expertise. Designed for an “immersive driving experience”, the supercar will feature a three-seat layout similar to that of the McLaren F1, ample luggage capacity, extended touring range and a formidable target power-to-weight ratio of 522kW per ton.

Lanzante confirmed renowned automotive designer Paul Howse, known for shaping the McLaren P1, has sculpted the car’s exterior. A select group of VIP customers has previewed the model before its public debut at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Lanzante said more details will be announced in the coming weeks.

MORE

Kamm celebrates 60 years of the Porsche 912 with exclusive new model

Hungary’s Kamm Manufaktur is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Porsche 912 with the launch of the Kamm 912c full carbon 60th Edition.
Motoring
5 days ago

Hennessey unleashes new 634kW Super Venom Mustang

Capable of reducing tyres to a puddle of molten rubber quicker than you can holler 'yee-hah,' it features a modified 5l Coyote V8 engine whacking out ...
Motoring
6 days ago

Ten new BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 models are coming to SA

Nine-time motorcycle world champion and current BMW M works driver Valentino Rossi turned 46 on February 16.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices to drop on Wednesday news
  2. Ulterio Motiv introduces heavy-duty brake and load upgrades for Land Cruiser 79 news
  3. Musk rallies the far right in Europe while Tesla pays the price news
  4. F1 revved-up for new season but eyes on the prize for 2026 Motorsport
  5. Lloyd Marlowe sets his sights on Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2025 Features

Latest Videos

Congo army desertion trials spotlight a force in tatters | REUTERS
The Great Lillian Hall | Official Trailer | HBO