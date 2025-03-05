As with its non-hybrid stablemates, the Tank 300 Diesel is offered in two trim levels, starting with Super Luxury. Standard features in this specification are plentiful and include dual 12.3" LCD displays: one dedicated to the infotainment system, the other serving as a digital instrument cluster. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is fitted as standard as is a punchy nine-speaker sound system.
There's also seven-hue ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlamps/windscreen wipers, six-way electric seat adjustment for the driver and four-way for the passenger, sunroof, front/rear USB ports and a 12V charging port conveniently located in the boot.
Synthetic leather upholstery is applied to the seats, door panels and multifunction steering wheel, which offers rake/reach adjustment and paddle shifters for the automatic transmission.
Ultra Luxury specification ups the ante with 64-hue ambient lighting, front seats with heating/ventilation/massage functionality, a heated steering wheel, Nappa leather upholstery, inductive charging, nine-speaker Infinity audio system and a front differential lock.
It also gets a set of 18" alloy wheels while the Super Luxury makes do with 17" wheels.
GWM Tank 300 gears up with diesel power
Image: Supplied
GWM has bolstered its Tank 300 range with a new diesel-engined model derivative.
Joining its turbocharged petrol and hybrid siblings, the Tank 300 Diesel is fitted with a 2.4l four-cylinder turbodiesel motor producing 135kW and 480Nm of torque. Meshed to a nine-speed automatic transmission, GWM says this powertrain offers a maximum braked towing capacity of 3,000kg, making it ideal for hauling heavy loads like trailers, boats or caravans.
Fuel efficiency is equally impressive, with the carmaker quoting a combined cycle figure of 7.7l/100km. On an 80l tank this gives you a driving range of more than 1,000km.
Image: Supplied
As with its non-hybrid stablemates, the Tank 300 Diesel is offered in two trim levels, starting with Super Luxury. Standard features in this specification are plentiful and include dual 12.3" LCD displays: one dedicated to the infotainment system, the other serving as a digital instrument cluster. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is fitted as standard as is a punchy nine-speaker sound system.
There's also seven-hue ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlamps/windscreen wipers, six-way electric seat adjustment for the driver and four-way for the passenger, sunroof, front/rear USB ports and a 12V charging port conveniently located in the boot.
Synthetic leather upholstery is applied to the seats, door panels and multifunction steering wheel, which offers rake/reach adjustment and paddle shifters for the automatic transmission.
Ultra Luxury specification ups the ante with 64-hue ambient lighting, front seats with heating/ventilation/massage functionality, a heated steering wheel, Nappa leather upholstery, inductive charging, nine-speaker Infinity audio system and a front differential lock.
It also gets a set of 18" alloy wheels while the Super Luxury makes do with 17" wheels.
Image: Supplied
Both Tank 300 Diesel models are fitted with a thorough list of passive safety features including seven airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, a pre-crash seat belt system and an emergency escape latch in the luggage compartment.
Active safety and driver assistance features include vehicle stability control, ABS brakes, traction control, roll movement intervention, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, front collision warning, lane keep and traffic jam assistance, lane departure warning, driver fatigue monitoring, 360º camera, emergency braking signal and second collision mitigation.
Both Tank 300 Diesel model grades offer formidable off-road performance with a full 224mm of ground clearance, a 33º approach angle, 34º departure angle and a claimed climbing capability of up to 70%. Maximum wading depth measures in at 700mm.
Image: Supplied
GWM's electronic control four-wheel drive system is standard and offers five settings for tackling tricky terrains: standard 2H, snow 4H, standard 4H, expert and 4L (low range). This standout feature is complemented by off-road cruise control, off-road thermal management mode and a transparent chassis view for identifying dangerous obstacles.
The Super Luxury gets a two-section chassis guard, the Ultra Luxury a three-section.
The Tank 300 Diesel Super Luxury is priced at R699,900, the Ultra Luxury at R739,900. Pricing includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty and five-year/75,000km service plan.
READ MORE:
New Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two muscles into Mzansi
New Audi A3 and RS3 local pricing announced
How much the new Volkswagen Crafter 50 will set you back
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos