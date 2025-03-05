New Volvo ES90 debuts with sleek styling, 700km of range

After weeks of teaser images and strategically drip-fed information, Sweden's Volvo has finally unveiled its new ES90 all-electric sedan. If you can call it that. Sporting a raised ride height, elevated driving position, sleek fastback profile and an upward opening rear hatch, this newcomer tips its styling hat to numerous automotive design genres.

However you wish to label it, the ES90 is one slippery piece of metal with a claimed drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.25. Impressive. The front end features the Scandinavian carmaker's now distinctive Thor’s Hammer headlight design while the rear is characterised by a set of C-shaped LED taillights. The latter are complemented by LED lamps in the rear window, which Volvo says create a unique welcome and farewell light sequence. 20" alloy wheels are standard, however, customers can bolt on larger 21" and 22" wheels should they wish.

With a wheelbase of 3.1m the Volvo ES90 lays claim to a particularly capacious cabin with generous legroom for rear passengers. The interior includes six ambient lighting themes and multiple upholstery options, many of which use sustainable materials. An expansive panoramic roof with UV protection of up to 99.9% is available, as is an optional electrochromic version that lets you adjust its transparency. A four-zone climate system with an air purifier is capable of filtering 95% of PM2.5 particulates and 99.9% of allergens.