American brand Jeep will unveil its all-new Jeep Compass as production of the model it first announced in October 2024 will take place at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, Italy.
Stellantis South Africa hasn’t confirmed any plans to launch the new Compass locally and the company continues to market three Jeep models:
- the recently launched Wrangler that’s powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder turbo engine;
- its Jeep Gladiator double-cab cousin; and
- the Jeep Cherokee range that competes in the luxury SUV segment.
The Compass is the company’s offering in the compact family SUV segment. Jeep, which is part of Netherlands-based Stellantis, says the new crossover, which is underpinned by the STLA Medium platform, will offer an expanded power train line-up: e-hybrid, e-hybrid plug-in and fully electric options, with all-wheel drive available on selected models.
The new Compass is the third generation of the vehicle that first appeared in 2007, continuing on the urban crossover recipe for families. Off-road consumers were better served by the Trailhawk models, fitted with terrain-taming equipment such as high-strength steel skid plates, rear tow hooks, 17-inch aluminium wheels and all-season performance rubber.
In 2022 the company upgraded the comfort, safety and technology features, including a 10.1-inch Uconnect with wireless connectivity to Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the Alexa virtual assistant. Remote start, a universal garage door opener, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot able to support up to eight devices were also introduced.
The safety and security systems included driving autonomy, collision warning, active brakes, lane departure warning and lane keep assist. The drive was also improved with suspension tweaks, and power was provided by the 2.4l four-cylinder engine paired with either a nine- or six-speed automatic transmission.
Jeep Compass to get hybrid and EV versions in 2025
Parent company Stellantis won’t say whether the vehicles will be available in SA
Image: Supplied
American brand Jeep will unveil its all-new Jeep Compass as production of the model it first announced in October 2024 will take place at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, Italy.
Stellantis South Africa hasn’t confirmed any plans to launch the new Compass locally and the company continues to market three Jeep models:
The Compass is the company’s offering in the compact family SUV segment. Jeep, which is part of Netherlands-based Stellantis, says the new crossover, which is underpinned by the STLA Medium platform, will offer an expanded power train line-up: e-hybrid, e-hybrid plug-in and fully electric options, with all-wheel drive available on selected models.
The new Compass is the third generation of the vehicle that first appeared in 2007, continuing on the urban crossover recipe for families. Off-road consumers were better served by the Trailhawk models, fitted with terrain-taming equipment such as high-strength steel skid plates, rear tow hooks, 17-inch aluminium wheels and all-season performance rubber.
In 2022 the company upgraded the comfort, safety and technology features, including a 10.1-inch Uconnect with wireless connectivity to Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the Alexa virtual assistant. Remote start, a universal garage door opener, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot able to support up to eight devices were also introduced.
The safety and security systems included driving autonomy, collision warning, active brakes, lane departure warning and lane keep assist. The drive was also improved with suspension tweaks, and power was provided by the 2.4l four-cylinder engine paired with either a nine- or six-speed automatic transmission.
READ MORE:
Trump exempts some carmakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month
New Volvo ES90 debuts with sleek styling, 700km of range
GWM Tank 300 gears up with diesel power
New Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two muscles into Mzansi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos