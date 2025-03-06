New Models

New Ford Transit Van 350 LWB is here to carry your heaviest loads

06 March 2025 - 15:13 By Motoring Staff
Built to serve business and fleet customers across various industries, the 5,981mm long V350 LWB offers a total load volume of 13 cubic metres.
Image: Supplied

Ford has added the new Transit Van 350 LWB to its local commercial vehicle line-up.

Built to serve business and fleet customers across various industries, the 5,981mm long V350 LWB offers a total load volume of 13 cubic metres. Ford says the load compartment has a maximum floor length of 3,200mm and can accommodate up to four Euro pallets, ensuring outstanding load-carrying capabilities in conjunction with a payload of up to 1,325kg. Gross vehicle mass is rated at 3,500kg, with a gross combined mass of 6,000kg.

Cargo access is offered through twin rear barn doors that can open up to 180º, along with a single kerbside load door. For additional convenience, customers can choose to specify the optional Delivery Assist Package which comprises side loading doors, a close assist function for the side doors and keyless entry and start. A heavy-duty battery system is also available to keep energy-hungry accessories (power tools etc) juiced on the fly. 

To help shake off everyday wear and tear, this Transit's load compartment is protected by a complete rear trim board and moulded floor liner. Parcels can be safely secured with 10 strategically located tie-down hooks, while built-in load space lighting ensures that work can continue seamlessly after dark or in dimly lit environments such as warehouses. 

Power comes courtesy Ford's proven 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 121kW and 390Nm of torque.
Image: Supplied

Power comes courtesy Ford's proven 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 121kW and 390Nm of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Four drive modes are included as standard (normal, eco, tow/haul, slippery) as is a 20l AdBlue tank. The latter is an additive that converts nitrogen oxide exhaust emissions into harmless nitrogen and water, significantly reducing its environmental impact. According to Ford the V350 LWB has a maximum braked towing capacity of 2,800kg. 

Despite its workhorse status, the 350 LWB comes with an array of creature comforts including an 8” configurable digital instrument cluster and 12” touchscreen display that provide access to Ford’s Sync4 infotainment system. The latter offers hands-free voice control plus wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto for seamless smartphone connectivity.

The vehicle features full FordPass functionality, enabled by an integrated 5G modem, allowing for remote start, scheduled start, vehicle health checks, a vehicle locator and remote door locking and unlocking via the FordPass smartphone app. Additionally, the cabin includes a USB charging port and a 12V power socket to support various devices.

On the safety front, drivers can look forward to standard features such as tyre pressure monitoring, electronic stability programme with traction control, hill launch assist, rollover mitigation, ABS brakes with EBD and emergency brake assist. Available as a cost option is the Driver Assistance Package that avails collision mitigation, adaptive speed control, blind spot information system, lane keeping alert and aid, reverse brake assist, and a 360º camera with front/rear parking sensors. The pack also adds dual power folding side mirrors, front fog lamps and a high-mounted LED downlight for added convenience.

Now available at Ford dealerships the new Transit Van 350 LWB is priced from R1m. This includes a six-year/90,000km optional service plan and four-year/120,000km warranty. 

