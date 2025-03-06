Power comes courtesy Ford's proven 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 121kW and 390Nm of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Four drive modes are included as standard (normal, eco, tow/haul, slippery) as is a 20l AdBlue tank. The latter is an additive that converts nitrogen oxide exhaust emissions into harmless nitrogen and water, significantly reducing its environmental impact. According to Ford the V350 LWB has a maximum braked towing capacity of 2,800kg.
New Ford Transit Van 350 LWB is here to carry your heaviest loads
Image: Supplied
Ford has added the new Transit Van 350 LWB to its local commercial vehicle line-up.
Built to serve business and fleet customers across various industries, the 5,981mm long V350 LWB offers a total load volume of 13 cubic metres. Ford says the load compartment has a maximum floor length of 3,200mm and can accommodate up to four Euro pallets, ensuring outstanding load-carrying capabilities in conjunction with a payload of up to 1,325kg. Gross vehicle mass is rated at 3,500kg, with a gross combined mass of 6,000kg.
Cargo access is offered through twin rear barn doors that can open up to 180º, along with a single kerbside load door. For additional convenience, customers can choose to specify the optional Delivery Assist Package which comprises side loading doors, a close assist function for the side doors and keyless entry and start. A heavy-duty battery system is also available to keep energy-hungry accessories (power tools etc) juiced on the fly.
To help shake off everyday wear and tear, this Transit's load compartment is protected by a complete rear trim board and moulded floor liner. Parcels can be safely secured with 10 strategically located tie-down hooks, while built-in load space lighting ensures that work can continue seamlessly after dark or in dimly lit environments such as warehouses.
Image: Supplied
