Volkswagen teases its affordable new ID. Every1 electric hatch

Based on Volkswagen's new modular MEB electric drive platform, the ID. Every1 is powered by a single 70kW electric motor mounted on the front axle. The concept vehicle offers a top speed of 130km/h and a driving range of at least 250km. Unfortunately there's no mention of how big the battery pack is. Meanwhile, the cabin is said to offer space for four people and fairly generous luggage compartment with a volume of 305l.

The production-ready is for release in 2027 and will carry a price of €20,000 (R394,119).