Bolder, more sophisticated new Renault Duster goes on sale in SA

The new model brings an array of new technologies and a mild hybrid

10 March 2025 - 15:40 By Motor News Reporter
The more sophisticated new Renault Duster is now on sale in SA.
Image: SUPPLIED

The new third-generation Renault Duster is now on sale in South Africa and continues with the mandate of its predecessors, offering a compact SUV with family-sized proportions.

The new Duster is 2mm longer than its predecessor with a 472l boot and arrives in 4x2 and 4x4 guises with more chiselled looks, improved technology and more efficient powertrains.

Three models and two engines are available at launch — the pair of Zen and Intens 4x2 models powered by a 113kW and 250Nm 1.3l turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine paired with an EDC automatic transmission and driving the front wheels. 

The single Zen 4x4 model is available with a 1.2l turbocharged three-cylinder petrol with 48V mild hybrid system. It produces 96kW and a yet to be defined torque output. The range-topper is sold with a six-speed manual gearbox exclusively. Lower fuel consumption is promised with this electrified model.

The new cabin designed with minimalism is a complete departure from old.
Image: SUPPLIED

The 4x4 model has a generous 217mm ground clearance and comes with flared wheel arches and body cladding, a 4WD Terrain Control with five driving modes of Auto, Snow, Mud/Sand, Off-road and Eco. Downhill speed control for steep slopes is integrated and off-road driving information such as lateral tilt, uphill/downhill pitch and torque distribution, is displayed on the 10.1" infotainment touchscreen.

All new Duster models get a larger grille and signature LED headlights and taillights, a prominent new Renault logo and a more spacious and freshly designed cabin with a new 7" digital instrument cluster. The 10.1" infotainment touchscreen system integrates a 360º camera, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a YouClip 3-in-1 system accessory attachment system.

The hands-free Renault key card system continues for some models and all variants feature six airbags, seat belt reminder, blind spot detection, tyre pressure detector, electric parking brake and paddle shift levers on the steering wheel

Amenities include auto LED headlamps and wipers, wireless smartphone replication, automatic climate control and an Arkamys 3D Sound System. Exterior paint options include Sandstone Beige, Terracotta Brown, Cedar Green, Glacier White, Dusty Grey, Mercury Silver and Pearl Black (4x2).

The new car has a larger boot with space dividers for clever packaging of cargo.
Image: SUPPLIED

The new Renault Dusters are sold with a five-year/150,000km warranty and three-year/45,000km service plan. Servicing is required every 12 months or 15,000km, whichever comes first.

Pricing

Renault Duster Zen EDC 4x2 — R489,999

Renault Duster Intens EDC 4x2 — R519,999

Renault Duster Zen manual 4WD Mild Hybrid — R549,999

