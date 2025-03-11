South Africa's best selling large SUV has arrived in a striking GR-Sport 4x4 version with a more aggressive design and performance-focused upgrades.
Following in the footsteps of the Hilux GR-S III inspired by the company's Dakar Rally competitor launched here in May 2024, the Fortuner GR-Sport boasts its most powerful diesel engine yet. The 2.8 GD-6 turbo diesel engine is tweaked to produce 165kW of power and 550Nm of torque, gains of 15kW and 50Nm over the regular Fortuner 2.8 GD-6.
Power is transferred to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox.
Boasting a market share of more than 40% in its segment, the Fortuner seven-seat family SUV range was given a facelift in March 2023 to make it look edgier. The new Fortuner GR-S model further stands out with a more commanding presence, with dynamic new front bumper and reworked lower grille, black front spoiler, new fog lamp bezels and streamlined rear diffuser.
It is exclusively available in Attitude Black and Platinum Pearl White.
The cabin has been given a motorsport-inspired treatment with a black-and-red theme complemented by smoke silver metallic and matte carbon trim, and aluminium sport pedals.
Toyota Fortuner GR-S launched as most powerful version of SA’s favourite family SUV
The GR sports seats are covered in perforated leather and suede with red stitching and GR-branded headrests. The GR-badged steering wheel features a red centre mark, and there is a GR start button.
The sporty Fortuner rides on a monotube shock absorber system which enhances its ride comfort and handling. Built on the same rugged ladder-on-frame chassis as the Hilux bakkie, the SUV is designed to withstand harsh off road conditions. The Fortuner GR-S is available only as a 4x4 model and its terrain-tackling arsenal includes a rear diff lock, a low-range transfer case and downhill assist control.
The flagship Fortuner is not as off-road focused as the Hilux GR-S and comes minus the bakkie’s chunky BF Goodrich 265/65 17” tyres. It wears the same dual-purpose 265/60 R18 tyres as other Fortuner variants, though they are wrapped around purposeful-looking black GR alloy wheels.
The Toyota Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 4×4 GR Sport is priced at R999,000, including a three-year/100,000km warranty and nine-services/90,000km service plan.
