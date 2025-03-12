Power comes courtesy of Ford's proven 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 100kW and 360Nm of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Four drive modes are included as standard (normal, eco, tow/haul, slippery), as is a 20l AdBlue tank. The latter is an additive that converts nitrogen oxide exhaust emissions into harmless nitrogen and water, significantly reducing its environmental impact.
Ford launches new, more affordable Tourneo Custom model
Image: Supplied
Ford has expanded its Tourneo Custom line-up with a new entry-level model derivative.
Undercutting the Tourneo Custom Trend by R26,000, the slightly more budget-friendly Tourneo Custom Active makes do without privacy glass for the side and rear windows, with a light tint applied instead.
Inside the cabin, the van's dual sliding side doors are now equipped with pull-up blinds designed to provide a measure of privacy for passengers.
Image: Supplied
Other cost-cutting measures unique to the Active model include automatic climate control in place of the dual-zone system fitted to the Trend and the deletion of heated front seats, driver and passenger armrests and inductive charging pad.
For the rest the features set is identical between the two models, including the flexible track-mounted seating system for the second and third rows that allows the cabin layout to be adapted according to the people and load-carrying requirements.
There are three second-row seats that can be moved independently and the third row has a two-seat/one-seat split. The tracked seating enables customers to slide the second- and third-row seats forward or back along notched tracks set into the rear cabin floor.
The seats can also be rotated to create a six-person conference layout, or removed to free up 6.8m³ of storage space.
Image: Supplied
Standard features are plentiful and include a 12" instrument cluster with an 8" configurable digital display; a 13" touchscreen incorporating Ford’s Sync 4 infotainment system (wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay compatible) and USB ports for front and rear occupants.
Customers can also look forward to LED headlamps with daytime running lights, an electronic stability programme with traction control, ABS brakes with EBD and emergency brake assist and hill launch assist.
Fitted as standard on the Active model, the Driver Assistance Pack unlocks driver aids such as intelligent speed assistance with cruise control, collision mitigation, a driver impairment monitor, lane keeping aid, front/rear parking sensors, digital rear-view camera and tyre pressure monitoring.
Image: Supplied
