For the first time in a Q7, the Matrix LED headlights are available with an optional HD laser light which becomes active above 70km/h and significantly increases the high beam range. The HD Matrix LED headlights each use 24 LEDs and a high-power laser diode and are recognisable by a blue ambient light.
Drivers are able to select one of four digital daytime running light signatures for the headlights and the optional digital OLED rear lights. The tail lights have a proximity indication warning feature: when a tailgater gets too close, they light up like a Christmas tree to alert the driver behind. Additional functions of the smart lights include dynamic turn signals and coming home and leaving home sequences.
A facelift sees the Q7 getting a redesigned octagonal Singleframe grille with vertical inlays, higher-positioned headlights and colour-framed air intakes. New wheels, colours, decorative inlays and seats with contrast stitching give the SUV a higher level of customisability.
The Q7 is available in five- and seven-seat versions. Depending on the position of the rear backrests, the boot in the five-seater offers a volume of between 867l and 1,993l. The tailgate is electrically powered.
The 55 TFSI is offered in Platinum Edition and Black Edition trim lines while the SQ7 can also be specified as a Black Edition.
The updated cabin has been jazzed up with a choice of nine inlays, including fine grain ash natural silver, matte carbon twill and aluminium linear silver grey. An upgraded infotainment system allows third-party apps such as Spotify and Amazon Music to be downloaded.
As with all other Audi models, the Q7 range is sold with a five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway Plan that covers servicing and maintenance.
Potent Audi SQ7 arrives in SA as the quickest Q7
Audi SA has launched the potent SQ7 as flagship of its recently updated Q7 range of luxury SUVs.
The range-topping SQ7 musters 373kW and 770Nm from a 4.0l V8 biturbo petrol engine, giving it the ability to hit 100km/h in only four seconds. Top speed is electronically restricted to 250km/h.
All-wheel steering is standard on the SQ7 to improve low-speed manoeuvrability and high-speed directional stability. The SQ7 rides on adaptive suspension sport, a more dynamic version of the air suspension offered throughout the four-model range. Depending on the driver’s preferences and driving situation, the suspension adjusts the ride height by up to 90mm.
The Q7 is also available as a 55 TFSI powered by a turbocharged 3.0l V6 with outputs of 250kW and 500Nm, good for a governed 250km/h top speed and 0-100km/h sprint in 5.6 seconds.
The two models lay down the power via eight-speed tiptronic transmissions and quattro permanent all-wheel drive, with a 48V mild hybrid system for enhanced fuel consumption. Later this year a 45 TDI diesel model will join the range.
In November, the Q7 range was launched in SA with smart lights and a facelift as the latest upgrade to the second generation Q7 which was launched in 2015 and facelifted in 2020.
PRICES
