This is how much the MINI Aceman will set you back in South Africa

18 March 2025 - 12:00 By Motoring Reporter
The Mini Aceman is available with two electric powertrains.
Image: Supplied

The new MINI Aceman has officially gone on sale in South Africa.

Engineered to bridge the gap between the MINI Cooper and Countryman, the Aceman is 4,070mm long, 1,750mm wide and 1,500mm high. Available exclusively as a five-door, it has seating for five and a luggage compartment with a load volume of 300l. MINI said numerous adjustment options enable this capacity to be extended to as much as 1,005l

On the exterior design front, the Aceman sports a striking front end, home to an octagonal grille, surrounding which can be finished in either silver or gloss black and extends down to the underride guard. This standout feature is flanked by a pair of angular LED headlamps incorporating daytime running light elements with three different modes.

Union Jack-inspired taillights loom large at the rear.
Image: Supplied

Viewed in profile, you'll notice standard roof rails, flat integrated door openers, matt-black wheel-arch sills and alloy wheels ranging in size from 17" to 19”.

The rear is home to an elongated roof spoiler and upright tail-light clusters with a Union Jack-inspired design. The bottom of the rear bumper is fitted with an underride protection element. 

Like most of the carmaker's products, the Aceman interior is minimalist and features a large, centrally mounted OLED display with a diameter of 240mm. Running MINI Operating System 9, it not only offers key vehicle-related data but access to navigation, media, telephone and climate settings.

Below it resides the marque's characteristic toggle bar with horizontally arranged switchgear for the vehicle's most important driving functions: parking brake, gear selector, start/stop key, experience mode toggle and volume control. 

This means no gear lever is required, making room for practical and spacious storage options in the centre console, such as cup holders and a wireless charging tray. 

A simple but tech-rich interior sports a large OLED display.
Image: Supplied

Customers can also look forward to the MINI Experience Modes, designed to enhance the interior with “immersive user experiences”. Two compact projector units beam special illuminated graphics onto the dashboard with differing patterns and colours. Changes are made to the colour scheme of the light patterns and to the ambient lighting in the entire interior depending on the Experience Mode selected: Go-Kart, Vivid, Core, Green, Trail, Timeless and Balance.

These are complemented by newly created MINI Driving Sounds (manufactured engine noise), said to enhance the experience of all-electric mobility. 

The Aceman is available from launch with a choice of two fully electric power trains. The entry-level Aceman E is fitted with a 42.5kWh battery pack powering a 135kW/290Nm motor mounted fixed to the front axle. MINI says this is good for 0-100km/h in 7.9 seconds and a top speed of 160km/h. Expect a maximum WLTP driving range of 310km. 

The spicier Aceman SE benefits from a larger 54.2kWh battery juicing a 160kW/330Nm motor. This whittles the 0-100km/h sprint down to 7.1 seconds and raises top speed to 170km/h. Maximum driving range is boosted to 406km on the WLTP cycle.

Pricing starts at R800,000 for the entry-level MINI Aceman E model.
Image: Supplied

The batteries in both Aceman models can be charged via 11kW alternating current. Fast charging with direct current is possible in the Aceman E with 75kW and in the Aceman SE with up to 95kW. At a fast-charging station this allows the battery to be charged from 10 to 80% in less than 30 minutes.

When MINI Navigation is activated, the high-voltage battery can be set to the ideal temperature for efficient charging in advance, depending on weather conditions. This reduces charging time, especially in colder climates.

Pricing:

  • MINI Aceman E: R800,000
  • MINI Aceman SE: R892,000

