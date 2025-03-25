Aston Martin unveils new Vanquish Volante — its most powerful drop-top ever

Aston Martin on Tuesday unveiled its exclusive new Vanquish Volante. Powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.2l V12 engine making 614kW and 1,000Nm of torque, it claims the crown as the most potent open top series production car the British marque has produced.

A wind-in-your-hair version of the Vanquish coupé that broke cover in September last year, the Volante swaps a conventional roof for an electronic folding fabric soft top that can be opened in 14-seconds and closed in 16-seconds at speeds of up to 50km/h.

Actuated by a metal switch on the centre console, Aston Martin says it offers a level of thermal insulation directly comparable to its coupé sibling and a class-leading stack height of just 260mm when retracted. This means it can be stowed under the tonneau behind the seats without any interruption to the seamless flowing lines of the car's body.