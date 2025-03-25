New Models

WATCH | Hyundai teases new Insteroid concept

25 March 2025 - 16:15 By Ignition TV
Hyundai has introduced the Insteroid — an intriguing new concept car based on the Inster subcompact electric vehicle (EV). The design reinterprets the production model with a more aggressive, performance-orientated aesthetic inspired by the world of racing video games. 

Hyundai said the Insteroid builds on the success of the Inster, which has seen robust sales in Europe and Korea since its launch in June 2024. The name combines “Inster” and “Steroid”, reflecting the car’s performance- focused styling and muscular stance. 

Teaser images of the Insteroid reveal several modifications including 21” wheels, wheel arch air vents and a prominent rear spoiler and diffuser. The car also features Hyundai's signature Pixel LED lighting. 

The concept aligns with Hyundai’s broader push into EV innovation, following models such as the Ioniq 5 N, which blends high performance with electrification. The company has not announced any production plans for the Insteroid but will unveil the concept in April 2025.

