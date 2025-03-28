A comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance features includes adaptive cruise control with steering support, a head-up display, 360º camera, lane keeping aid, park pilot assist, run-off road mitigation, blind spot information system with cross-traffic alert, collision avoidance and mitigation, intersection autobrake and road sign information.
New Volvo EX90: pricing and availability in South Africa
Image: Supplied
The luxurious new Volvo EX90 made its South African debut on Friday.
Adopting a minimalist Scandinavian design aesthetic, this flagship SUV rides on 22" five-spoke aero wheels and features standout details such as LED “Thor’s Hammer” headlights, glossy black roof rails, high-gloss black lower bumper trims and a body-coloured grille cover. It also gets an electric tailgate, panoramic glass roof and laminated side windows.
Image: Supplied
Offered exclusively in Ultra specification with the Swedish marque's Twin Performance electric drivetrain, the EX90 is juiced by a 111kWh battery pack with a motor on each axle. With a combined output of 380kW and 910Nm of torque, Volvo says it will scamper from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 180km/h.
In terms of maximum driving range, you're looking at a claimed 751km in urban driving and 604km on the combined cycle. When plugged into a 250kW DC fast charger, the EX90's battery pack can be recharged from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes.
Image: Supplied
Built on the brand's latest SPA2 platform, the seven-seater EX90 boasts an active chassis and air suspension for a refined ride on a variety of road surfaces and terrain.
Crafted from sustainable materials, the vehicle’s opulent and spacious interior is loaded with choice tech including a 9" digital instrument cluster, 14.5” touchscreen infotainment system with integrated Google apps and services, 25-speaker Bowers and Wilkins audio system and Volvo’s digital key technology that lets your smartphone serve as your car key. Other noteworthy standard features includes electronically adjustable heated/massaging front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel and wireless charging.
Image: Supplied
A comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance features includes adaptive cruise control with steering support, a head-up display, 360º camera, lane keeping aid, park pilot assist, run-off road mitigation, blind spot information system with cross-traffic alert, collision avoidance and mitigation, intersection autobrake and road sign information.
Also present is the carmaker's latest “invisible safety shield” consisting of advanced sensing technology, including cameras, radars and lidar, to protect vehicle occupants and other road users. The components are seamlessly integrated with the EX90’s cutting-edge vehicle computers, powered by Volvo’s proprietary software and Nvidia Drive chip set.
Image: Supplied
Additional safety features include driver/passenger airbags, a driver’s knee airbag, curtain airbags, side-impact protection airbags, whiplash protection and ISOFIX seat anchors.
Priced at R2,650,000, the Volvo EX90 will be available at dealerships in April. This includes a three-year/60,000km maintenance plan, five-year/100,000km warranty, eight-year battery warranty and five-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance. Volvo will also provide two years of free public charging, a GridCars wallbox with installation and 10GB of Vodacom data per month for three years.
• Group motoring editor Denis Droppa will attend the new Volvo EX90 media launch on March 28. Watch this space for more information and driving impressions.
