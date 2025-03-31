Aston Martin Valhalla nears production as final testing under way
Aston Martin has released official on-road images of its Valhalla supercar as it undergoes final validation testing before production.
Testing is taking place on public roads in the UK and on tracks in Spain, where engineers are fine-tuning the car’s steering, active aerodynamics and braking system performance. Three-time Le Mans class winner Darren Turner is assisting with testing at the IDIADA proving ground near Barcelona, while another test vehicle undergoes damper calibration on UK roads.
The Valhalla marks several firsts for the brand, including its first series-production mid-engine supercar and first plug-in hybrid model. Power comes from a 4.0l twin-turbo flat-plane crank V8, paired with a hybrid system delivering an output of 793kW and 1,100Nm.
The car also introduces the marque’s new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, featuring an integrated e-Motor and electronic rear differential. Additionally, twin motors on the front axle enable torque vectoring and contribute to an all-wheel-drive system.
Straight-line performance is formidable, with Aston Martin claiming the Valhalla will go from 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds and reach an electronically limited to speed of 350km/h.
Limited to 999 units, Valhalla production is set to begin in the second quarter of 2025.