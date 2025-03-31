Changan Automobile is returning to South Africa in 2025 after more than a decade, with two brands and a line-up of up to 10 models.
The state-owned Chinese firm first entered the country in 2007 with a line-up of budget-priced vehicles under the Chana brand, including the Benni hatchback and Chana Star bakkie, but the local operation went into liquidation in 2013.
The marque is being imported by Jameel Motors, an independent distributor dealing with several brands — including Toyota, Lexus, BYD and MG Motor — in 14 countries.
There will initially be three Jameel Motor dealerships in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town, with plans to expand the footprint to 30-35 dealers in the next two years.
From October, Jameel Motors will distribute a range of Changan-branded SUVs, sedans and pickups powered by internal combustion engines, and the electric S07 SUV from Changan’s new-energy subsidiary Deepal.
Changan set for SA comeback with expansive new model range
Jameel Motors will import SUVs, sedans and bakkies from October
Headquartered in Chongqing, Changan Automobile is China’s fourth-largest automotive group with a presence in 70 countries and sales of 2.7-million units in 2024.
Like several other Chinese brands that have entered the local market in recent years with affordability as their main selling point, Changan plans to undercut the prices of legacy carmakers, though it has not yet revealed prices nor warranty details.
Jameel Motors SA is headed by Marinus Venter, with 18 years of automotive experience and most recently head of product and marketing at Mercedes-Benz Vans.
He said South Africa represented a significant long-term investment opportunity as there was a growing demand for affordable vehicles with the latest technology. The company plans to establish a strong footprint of dealers and after-sales support in South Africa before chasing high sales volumes.
Here is a rundown of the vehicles to arrive in South Africa in October:
In 2026 the range will be expanded with:
