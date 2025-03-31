New Models

Changan set for SA comeback with expansive new model range

Jameel Motors will import SUVs, sedans and bakkies from October

31 March 2025 - 16:07
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
The Changan Hunter will be a competitively priced double cab.
Image: Supplied

Changan Automobile is returning to South Africa in 2025 after more than a decade, with two brands and a line-up of up to 10 models.

The state-owned Chinese firm first entered the country in 2007 with a line-up of budget-priced vehicles under the Chana brand, including the Benni hatchback and Chana Star bakkie, but the local operation went into liquidation in 2013.

The marque is being imported by Jameel Motors, an independent distributor dealing with several brands — including Toyota, Lexus, BYD and MG Motor — in 14 countries.

There will initially be three Jameel Motor dealerships in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town, with plans to expand the footprint to 30-35 dealers in the next two years.

From October, Jameel Motors will distribute a range of Changan-branded SUVs, sedans and pickups powered by internal combustion engines, and the electric S07 SUV from Changan’s new-energy subsidiary Deepal.

Changan CS75 Pro, marketed as the X7 in China, is a seven-seat SUV.
Image: Supplied

Headquartered in Chongqing, Changan Automobile is China’s fourth-largest automotive group with a presence in 70 countries and sales of 2.7-million units in 2024.

Like several other Chinese brands that have entered the local market in recent years with affordability as their main selling point, Changan plans to undercut the prices of legacy carmakers, though it has not yet revealed prices nor warranty details.

Jameel Motors SA is headed by Marinus Venter, with 18 years of automotive experience and most recently head of product and marketing at Mercedes-Benz Vans.

He said South Africa represented a significant long-term investment opportunity as there was a growing demand for affordable vehicles with the latest technology. The company plans to establish a strong footprint of dealers and after-sales support in South Africa before chasing high sales volumes.

The Deepal S07 is a sporty electric SUV.
Image: Supplied

Here is a rundown of the vehicles to arrive in South Africa in October:

  • Changan CS75 Pro — a Fortuner-sized SUV powered by a 1.5l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine outputting 141kW and 310 Nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with front-wheel drive. A second engine option could include a more powerful 2.0l turbo petrol.
  • Changan Alsvin — an entry level, Corolla-sized sedan aimed primarily at the e-hailing market. It will have a choice of 1.4l and 1.5l petrol engines, in manual and automatic guises.
  • Changan Hunter — a double-cab bakkie based on the Peugeot Landtrek, with a 231mm ground clearance and powered by a 1.9l four-cylinder turbo diesel engine with outputs of 110kW and 350Nm.
  • Deepal S07 — a sporty electric SUV-coupe designed in Italy with 160kW/320Nm, a claimed 475km range, and AC and DC charging.

In 2026 the range will be expanded with:

  • the CS35 Plus subcompact crossover;
  • the CS55 compact crossover;
  • a range-extended Hunter bakkie with a petrol engine used as a generator to charge the electric motor;
  • an as-yet-unnamed midsize SUV with electric and range-extended models; and
  • a fully electric bakkie.

 

READ MORE:

New JAC T9 PHEV double-cab bakkie to land in Mzansi soon

JAC Motors announced on Monday it will soon boost its SA model line-up with the advanced new T9 PHEV double-cab bakkie.
Motoring
3 hours ago

FIRST DRIVE | Volvo EX90 debuts in SA as brand’s R2.65m EV flagship

Swedish brand intends to reduce local dealer network as part of plan to eventually sell only electric vehicles
Lifestyle
7 hours ago

Ford South Africa rolls out Ranger Plug-in Hybrid production

The locally produced model is designated for global export and forms part of Ford’s broader sustainability strategy.
Motoring
3 days ago
